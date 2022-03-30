News and First Alert Weather App
MARPAI, INC. REPORTS THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2021 RESULTS

Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

23% INCREASE IN REVENUE IN THE FOURTH 2021 VERSUS THIRD QUARTER 2021

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai, Inc. ("Marpai" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MRAI), an AI-technology company transforming the $22B Third-Party Administrator (TPA) market supporting self-funded employer health plans, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

The Company's consolidated results of operations include the results of operations of Marpai and its wholly owned subsidiary Marpai Health, Inc. for all periods presented, and the results of Continental Benefits, LLC ("Continental Benefit") since its acquisition on April 1, 2021.

Financial Highlights

  • Net revenue of approximately $5.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net revenue of approximately $4.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, representing a sequential increase of approximately $1.1 million, or 23%.
  • Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 was approximately $14.2 million.  The Company's revenues for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 were zero since prior to the acquisition of Continental Benefit, it did not have any revenues.
  • The number of our customers' employees covered under the Company's administered health plans was 25,195, 25,136 and 20,400 on December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30 ,2021, respectively.
  • Operating expenses (including cost of revenues) were approximately $11.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, as compared to approximately $9.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, and approximately $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting the acquisition of Continental Benefit, which increased the overall level of activity of the Company.
  • Operating expenses (including cost of revenues) for the full year 2021 were $30.1 million, compared to approximately $3.4 million for 2020, reflecting the acquisition of Continental Benefit.
  • Net loss was approximately $5.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net loss of approximately $4.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, and a net loss of approximately $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Adjusted negative EBITDA of approximately $4.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to negative EBITDA of approximately $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2021 and negative EBITDA of approximately $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.  Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2021 was negative $12.7 million compared to adjusted negative EBITDA of $2.3 million for full year 2020. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
  • On October 29, 2021, the Company closed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Capital Market, and issued 7,187,500 shares of Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (including the exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option shares) at a price of $4.00 per share with gross proceeds of $28.75 million and net proceeds of approximately $24.5 million, after deducting underwriting commissions and offering expenses.

"2021 has been a transformational year for Marpai and the recent addition of our new president Lutz Finger, who joined us from Google Health, a division of Google Inc., is an important validation of our long term strategy and prospects," stated Edmundo Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer of Marpai. "During 2021, we acquired Continental Benefits, thus becoming a player in the third party administrator (TPA) industry, we built a strong management team and we completed a successful initial public offering. I believe that we now have a strong basis from which we can build the TPA of the future, and I am very excited about 2022 and beyond."

First Quarter 2022 Financial Guidance

The Company expects the first quarter 2022 revenue to be in a range of $6 million to $6.2 million.

The foregoing forward-looking statements reflect our expectations as of today's date. Given the number of risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. We do not intend to update our financial outlook until our next quarterly results announcement.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Marpai will host a conference call and webcast tomorrow, on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (866)-652-5200 for domestic callers or +1-412-902-4216 for international callers, or by dialing 1-855-669-9657 for Canadian callers ,or via webcast:  https://app.webinar.net/QWEo29q2pJj.

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a recording of the webcast will also be available on the Marpai, Inc. investor relations site https://ir.marpaihealth.com.

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAI) is a technology company bringing AI-powered health plan services to employers providing health benefits to employees. Primarily competing within the $22B TPA (Third Party Administrator) sector serving self-funded health plans and representing over $1T in annual health care claims, Marpai's SMART services focus on reducing claims costs, lowering reinsurance premiums, and elevating care quality for plan members. Marpai's proprietary deep learning algorithms predict potential near-term health events for members to prevent costly claims and improve health outcomes. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to provider networks including Aetna and Cigna, and partners with brokers and consultants. For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding anticipated first quarter 2022 results. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "guidance," "may," "can," "could", "will", "potential", "should," "goal" and variations of these words or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward looking statements when it discusses that the hiring of Mr. Finger is an important validation of its long term strategy and prospects, that it has a strong basis to build the TPA of the future and its first quarter revenue guidance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Marpai's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Marpai's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business. Except as required by law, Marpai does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

More detailed information about Marpai and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Marpai's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov.

Media contact:
Erika Beerbower for Marpai
erika@lightspeedpr.com
407-758-2727

Investor Relations contact:
Simon Li 
813-822-3950 
Simonli@marpaihealth.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Their Limitations

In addition to our results and measures of performance determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP presented in this press release, we believe that certain non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating and comparing our financial and operational performance over multiple periods, identifying trends affecting our business, formulating business plans and making strategic decisions.

Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our financial performance and is also used for internal planning and forecasting purposes.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, together with a reconciliation to net loss, helps identify underlying trends in our business and helps investors make comparisons between our company and other companies that may have different capital structures, tax rates, or different forms of employee compensation. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to a key financial metric used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these potential limitations include:

  • other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may report Adjusted EBITDA, or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures;
  • although depreciation and amortization expenses are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditures for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;
  • Adjusted EBITDA also does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs or the potentially dilutive impact of stock-based compensation; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt that we may incur.

Because of these and other limitations, you should consider our non-GAAP measures only as supplemental to other GAAP-based financial measures.

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

(in thousands, except share and per share data)









December 31, 2021


December 31, 2020

ASSETS:







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$

19,183


$

1,755

Restricted cash



6,751



63

Accounts receivable



209



Unbilled receivable



15



Prepaid expenses and other current assets



743



262

Other receivables



91



100

Total current assets



26,992



2,180








Property and equipment, net



890



195

Capitalized software, net



6,305



3,819

Operating lease right-of-use assets



2,044



337

Goodwill



2,383



Intangible assets, net



5,508



Security deposits



52



Other long-term asset



28




Total assets


$

44,202


$

6,531








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable


$

1,126


$

159

Accounts payable – related party





16

Accrued expenses



2,525



268

Accrued fiduciary obligations



5,541



Deferred revenue



1,165



Current portion of operating lease liabilities



784



96

Current portion of convertible notes payable





1,866

Due to related party



4



244

Total current liabilities



11,145



2,649








Convertible notes payable, net





7,096

Other long-term liabilities



45



Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion



1,302



283

Deferred tax liabilities



2,001



Total liabilities



14,493



10,028

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES














STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)







Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 227,791,050 shares authorized;
20,299,727 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 142,369
issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 (1)



2



-

Additional paid-in capital



51,232



2,044

Accumulated deficit



(21,525)



(5,541)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)



29,709



(3,497)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)


$

44,202


$

6,531

(1)       Reflects 4.555821‑for‑1 forward stock split that became effective September 2, 2021.

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data) 




Year ended December 31, 



2021


2020

Revenue


$

14,227


$

Costs and expenses







Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and
     amortization shown separately below)



10,290



General and administrative



8,056



1,499

Sales and marketing



4,965



28

Information technology



2,492



Research and development



1,734



1,767

Depreciation and amortization



1,962



74

Facilities



589



Total costs and expenses



30,088



3,368








Operating loss



(15,861)



(3,368)








Other income (expenses)







Other income, net



172



26

Interest expense



(427)



(521)

Foreign exchange loss



(19)



(5)

Loss before provision for income taxes



(16,135)



(3,868)








Income tax benefit



(150)



Net loss


$

(15,985)


$

(3,868)








Net loss per share, basic & fully diluted(1)


$

(1.59)


$

(1.60)








Weighted average number of common shares,
      basic and fully diluted(1)



10,076,494



2,428,878








(1)    Reflects 4.555821‑for‑1 forward stock split that became effective September 2, 2021.

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data) 










Three Months ended December 31, 



2021


2020

Revenue


$

5,896


$

Costs and expenses







Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and
     amortization shown separately below)



4,226



General and administrative



2,914



445

Sales and marketing



1,932



---

Information technology



991



Research and development



616



269

Depreciation and amortization



739



19

Facilities



227



Total costs and expenses



11,645



733








Operating loss



(5,749)



(733)








Other income (expenses)







Other income, net



63



7

Interest expense



(42)



(157)

Foreign exchange loss



(1)



Loss before provision for income taxes



(5,729)



(883)








Income tax benefit



--



Net loss


$

(5,729)


$

(883)








Net loss per share, basic & fully diluted(1)


$

(0.34)


$

(0.32)








Weighted average number of common shares,
     basic and fully diluted(1)



16,694,213



2,766,415








Reflects 4.555821‑for‑1 forward stock split that became effective September 2, 2021.

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS










Year ended December 31, 



2021


2020

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss


$

(15,985)


$

(3,868)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization



1,962



74

Share-based compensation



1,231



1,031

Amortization of right-of-use asset



100



78

Amortization of debt discount



27



102

Non-cash interest



366



415

Convertible note issued for professional services



75



50

Deferred taxes



(150)



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable and unbilled receivable



(132)



Prepaid expense and other assets



(349)



(318)

Other receivable



6



Security deposit



3



Accounts payable



41



114

Accounts payable – related party



(16)



16

Accrued expenses



962



201

Accrued fiduciary obligations



1,470



Operating lease liabilities



(99)



(87)

Due to related party



(240)



243

Other liabilities



(40)



Other asset



(27)



Net cash used in operating activities



(10,795)



(1,949)








Cash flows from investing activities:







Cash and restricted cash acquired as part of Acquisition (see Note 4)



11,384



Capitalization of software development costs



(1,464)



(569)

Purchases of intangible asset



(3)



Purchase of property and equipment



(274)



(31)

Reimbursement of leasehold improvements from sublease





46

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



9,643



(554)








Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from initial public offering, net



25,379



Proceeds from warrant exercises



900




Repayment of convertible note



(783)



Proceeds from stock option exercises





Proceeds from convertible notes



550



4,075

Proceeds from short-term loan



3,000



Repayment of short-term loan



(3,000)



Payment for initial public offering costs



(831)



Proceeds from issuance of warrants



53



Net cash provided by financing activities



25,268



4,075








Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



24,116



1,572








Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



1,818



246

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period


$

25,934


$

1,818








Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash reported in the
consolidated balance sheet







Cash and cash equivalents


$

19,183


$

1,755

Restricted cash



6,751



63

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated
statement of cash flows


$

25,934


$

1,818








Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activity







Conversion of convertible notes into common stock at the closing of the Acquisition, net


$

4,090


$

Conversion of convertible notes into common stock at the IPO


$

5,107


$

Write off loan origination costs


$

85


$

Office improvements paid in 2022


$

28


$

Common stock issued as part of the Acquisition


$

8,500


$

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)










Three Months Ended



Year Ended




December 31,



December 31,




2021



2020



2021



2020


Net loss


$

(5,729)



$

(883)



$

(15,985)



$

(3,868)


Interest expense and foreign exchange loss, net



(21)




150




274




500


Income tax (benefit)



-




-




(150)




-


Depreciation and amortization expense



739




19




1,962




75


Stock based compensation expense



269




195




1,231




1,031


Adjusted EBITDA


$

(4,742)



$

(519)



$

(12,668)



$

(2,262)


View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marpai-inc-reports-the-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2021-results-301514285.html

SOURCE Marpai Health

