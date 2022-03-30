DisposeRx Announces the Expansion of DisposeRx Direct at Rx Summit 2022

Teams up with Rx Destroyer to extend message about medication disposal

SANFORD, N.C., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DisposeRx, Inc. will begin offering products from Rx Destroyer on its online store, DisposeRx Direct, at the Rx Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit (Rx Summit), April 18-21, 2022, in Atlanta.

Rx Destroyer (PRNewswire)

Rx Summit is the largest, most influential annual conference addressing the opioid and addiction crisis, and DisposeRx is a gold sponsor. This year's theme is "It's Time to Turn This Epidemic Around," and DisposeRx and Rx Destroyer executives are teaming up to help battle the drug misuse epidemic through medication disposal and education.

"DisposeRx and Rx Destroyer are coming together to share with conference participants comprehensive medication disposal options designed to meet virtually all needs—from individual prescriptions to large quantities," said William Simpson, president and chief executive officer of DisposeRx, Inc. "We share the same mission, commitment to outstanding customer service and passion for this industry, and we are proud to work together to remove the risks and dangers associated with unused and leftover medications."

DisposeRx Direct—a wholly-owned subsidiary of DisposeRx, Inc., now includes several of Rx Destroyer's most popular disposal solutions for large quantities of medications. The companies will showcase their products in Booth 319.

"Rx Summit is a chance to show the world that two businesses that share marketspace can come together for the greater good and especially in the fight to end opioid abuse," said Milton Dallas, CEO for Rx Destroyer. "Showcasing our products together demonstrates that there are several ways to make a difference, and we must have the will and courage to do so. Some things are bigger than just what is in front of us. Making the world a better place for our loved ones for generations to come is our obligation and responsibility, and this demonstration of both companies' products is just one of many ways we can make this happen."

About DisposeRx Packets

DisposeRx at-home medication disposal packets are comprised of materials that are FDA-approved for oral medications and provide a simple, convenient and effective solution for the disposal of unused or expired medications. The active ingredient in the medication is chemically and physically sequestered in a polymer gel when water and the DisposeRx powder are added to a prescription vial and shaken. Patients can use the patented product with pills, tablets, capsules, liquids and powders and can then throw away the vial in the household trash.

About Rx Destroyer

Headquartered in Burlington, Wisconsin, Rx Destroyer™ provides turnkey solutions for pharmaceutical waste disposal to a wide range of industries and facility types. A pioneer in the drug disposal market, Rx Destroyer delivers their ready-to-use, safe, and non-toxic formula in a variety of sizes. With a process known as chemical digestion, their two formulas for all-purpose and liquids, handle medications including pills, capsules, patches, powders, suppositories, creams, lozenges, liquids and cannabis waste. For more information, visit RxDestroyer.

About DisposeRx, Inc.

North Carolina-based DisposeRx, Inc. is dedicated to decreasing the risks of drug diversion, overdoses, suicides, accidental poisonings and antibiotic resistance by facilitating medication safety behavior change and eradicating the misuse of leftover medications. DisposeRx's market-leading, patented medication disposal packets and education programs are currently available at 60% of retail pharmacies, 90% of wholesale distributors, and through health plans and provider organizations across the U.S. The company has donated more than 750,000 packets to approximately 450 community non-profits since 2018. For more information, visit DisposeRx.

