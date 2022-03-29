AB National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AB National Municipal Income Fund [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of February 28, 2022.
AB National Municipal Income Fund
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority Series 2016-2 5.25%, 11/15/35
2.44%
2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012-A 5.00%, 01/01/29
2.11%
3) Central Plains Energy Project Series 2017-A 5.00%, 09/01/42
1.90%
4) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46
1.73%
5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58
1.68%
6) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48
1.58%
7) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 07/01/30
1.55%
8) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39
1.50%
9) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.00%, 06/01/46
1.49%
10) Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority Series 2020 5.00%, 06/15/50
1.44%
Sector/Industry Breakdown
Portfolio %
Revenue
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
21.85%
Toll Roads/Transit
7.64%
Airport
7.62%
Revenue - Miscellaneous
5.85%
Electric Utility
5.22%
Prepay Energy
2.71%
Tobacco Securitization
2.38%
Higher Education - Private
2.15%
Water & Sewer
2.13%
Higher Education - Public
1.01%
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
0.99%
Port
0.68%
Industrial Development - Utility
0.46%
Industrial Development - Industry
0.34%
Senior Living
0.25%
SUBTOTAL
61.28%
Tax Supported
Special Tax
14.70%
State G.O.
7.64%
Local G.O.
2.76%
Assessment District
2.06%
State Lease
1.12%
SUBTOTAL
28.28%
Prerefunded/ETM
9.59%
Asset-Backed
Housing - Multi-Family
0.47%
SUBTOTAL
0.47%
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Funds and Investment Trusts
0.23%
SUBTOTAL
0.23%
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
0.15%
Total
100.00%
State Breakdown
Portfolio %
California
12.09%
Illinois
11.11%
New York
10.23%
New Jersey
8.23%
Pennsylvania
7.58%
Florida
4.73%
Connecticut
4.61%
Texas
3.96%
Michigan
3.70%
Wisconsin
3.37%
South Carolina
3.06%
Alabama
2.41%
North Carolina
1.99%
Ohio
1.94%
Nebraska
1.90%
Colorado
1.79%
Georgia
1.78%
Oklahoma
1.76%
Minnesota
1.50%
Arizona
1.43%
Tennessee
1.39%
Utah
1.17%
Maryland
1.09%
Virginia
1.07%
District of Columbia
0.94%
Kansas
0.86%
Kentucky
0.80%
West Virginia
0.66%
Massachusetts
0.53%
Puerto Rico
0.53%
Hawaii
0.40%
Arkansas
0.32%
Indiana
0.19%
Iowa
0.19%
Louisiana
0.18%
Washington
0.15%
New Hampshire
0.13%
Other
0.23%
Total Investments
100.00%
Credit Quality Breakdown
Portfolio %
AAA
4.49%
AA
30.23%
A
32.06%
BBB
20.09%
BB
2.33%
D
0.19%
Not Rated
0.79%
Pre-refunded Bonds
9.59%
Short Term Investments
0.23%
Total
100.00%
Bonds by Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 Year
3.82%
1 To 5 Years
7.57%
5 To 10 Years
15.54%
10 To 20 Years
30.57%
20 To 30 Years
35.75%
More than 30 Years
6.75%
Other
0.00%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
AMT Percent:
10.06%
Average Coupon:
4.97%
Percentage of Leverage:
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
1.56%
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
0.00%
Tender Option Bonds:
4.10%
VMTP Shares:
36.29%
Total Fund Leverage:
41.95%*
Average Maturity:
5.50 Years
Effective Duration:
4.81 Years
Total Net Assets:
$415.08 Million**
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
$14.44
Total Number of Holdings:
188
Portfolio Turnover:
5.00%
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.10% through the use of tender option bonds, 36.29% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 1.56% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
View original content:
SOURCE AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund