The Shadow Banker's Secrets Receives Second Edition from Morgan James Publishing

Author Ben Summers' Guide to Investment Banking for Alternatives Launches Nationally in August

The Shadow Banker’s Secrets: Investment Banking for Alternatives by author and business founder Benjamin D. Summers is set for a second edition release through Morgan James Publishing in August 2022. (PRNewswire)

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The Shadow Banker's Secrets: Investment Banking for Alternatives by author and business founder Benjamin D. Summers is set for a second edition release through Morgan James Publishing in August 2022. Summers is the founder and managing director of Adagio Group, which consists of Adagio Institute, a 501(c)(3) public charity organized for the purpose of promoting esoteric financial education, and Adagio Capital Management, LLC ("ACM"), an investment adviser that operates as a fund manager and boutique investment bank.

The Shadow Banker's Secrets reveals the invaluable financial engineering skills utilized by the banking industry to control the economy. These skills enable asset managers to raise capital at scale, guide allocators to exponentially improve the performance of their portfolios on a risk-adjusted basis and empower the public to create and monetize capital analogously to the banking system.

"People--including many institutions--rely on stories, their feelings, and relationships to make investment decisions. Those are great for choosing friends but do nothing to help people determine how to invest if they actually care about their money," said author Benjamin D. Summers. "The big wirehouses hire physicists and mathematicians called quants to measure and engineer the risk-adjusted performance of the investments they sell. They often use this expertise to bet against the public and push shoddy products. As a quant myself with an academic background in physics, I'm taking this expertise from behind the closed doors of the big banks to serve the public."

"The Shadow Banker's Secrets' accurate and compelling lessons gives serious fund managers the opportunity to separate themselves from the crowd by meeting their ethical duty to utilize rigorous methods of quantitative analysis to best guide their allocation decisions, which in turn protects capital and creates sustainable, risk-adjusted returns," said Michael Ballard, MBA, MSc. Senior Managing Partner, CEO CCS Growth Partners.

Originally released in January 2020, The Shadow Banker's Secrets will receive its second edition via Morgan James Publishing, which boasts recent bestsellers in The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and USA Today.

"At Morgan James Publishing, our mission is to publish titles that educate, encourage, inspire, and entertain with current, consistent, relevant, titles available everywhere books are sold," said David Hancock, founder and CEO. "We are proud and excited to add The Shadow Banker's Secrets to our roster."

About The Adagio Group

Adagio Group is an innovative financial education and private investment firm with an uncompromised merit-based approach to banking, investment, and finance. Our pursuit of merit led us into unique service offerings that fill a hole in the market, successfully leveling the playing field between big banks and the public. Adagio Capital Management LLC is an investment advisor and relies on third party broker dealers, as required. Our clients are passionately independent, intellectually curious, and highly intelligent.

