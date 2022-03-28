Scania publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In Scania's report for 2021, you can read about how the company has handled challenges with disturbances in the supply chain during the past year, and at the same time has taken vital steps in the shift towards a sustainable transport system.

Scania's Annual and Sustainability Report describes the journey Scania does towards a sustainable transport system. This is the company's seventh combined Annual and Sustainability report, detailing its financial, social and environmental performance.



"We have a clear focus on our purpose to drive the shift towards sustainable transport and we keep on challenging and changing our industry and the ecosystem that we are a part of for the better. Scania has also done major changes within the company to gain the speed and flexibility needed to meet our customers' future demands," says Scania President and CEO Christian Levin.



The Sustainability Report is established according to Global Reporting Initiative's (GRI) core criteria, and is a part of the combined Annual and Sustainability report. The content is reviewed by Scania's auditors – an important step towards increased transparency in the sustainability area.



For the 2021 reporting, some of the demands from the EU taxonomy has become effective. This means that Scania reports the part of the business revenue, costs and investments according to the definitions in the EU taxonomy. This is to give stakeholders and the market information to identify businesses that support EU's environmental targets.



Scania continues to develop its reporting according to the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The purpose is to be more transparent around climate related financial risks and possibilities.



Read the full report here>>





