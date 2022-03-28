CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Rivian Automotive, Inc. Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 6, 2022

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Rivian Automotive, Inc. ("Rivian Automotive, Inc.") (NASDAQ: RIVN) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Rivian common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Rivian's initial public offering on November 10, 2021.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc., contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/rivian-automotive-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=25184&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: Documents issued in connection with the initial public offering contained representations that were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they failed to disclose, among other things, that the R1T electric pickup truck and R1S electric SUV were underpriced to such a degree that Rivian would have to raise prices shortly after the IPO and that these price increases would tarnish Rivian's reputation as a trustworthy and transparent company and would put a significant number of the existing backlog of 55,400 preorders, along with future preorders, in jeopardy of cancellation.

DEADLINE: May 6, 2022

Aggrieved Rivian Automotive, Inc. investors only have until May 6, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

