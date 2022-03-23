Virtuoso Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Findings on Two Best-in-Class Bispecific Programs at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtuoso Therapeutics, Inc., a private oncology-focused company developing novel bispecific antibody and antibody drug conjugate (ADC) therapies, today announced that it will present two posters highlighting the preclinical data from leading bispecific antibody programs at the American Associate for Cancer Research (AACR) 2022 Annual Meeting.
The details of the Company's presentations at the AACR are as follows:
Poster Presentation #5385:
Title: Multiple modes of action of the CD38 x ICAM-1 bispecific antibody
Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics
Session Title: Mechanisms of Drug Action
Presenting Author: Xiaocheng Chen, Ph.D. VP of Antibody Therapeutics
Date/Time: Friday, April 8, 2022, 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. Central
Location: E-Poster Website
Poster Presentation #3430:
Title: CD47 x ICAM-1 bispecific antibody represents a novel approach for treating ICAM-1 overexpressing tumors
Session Category: Clinical Research Excluding Trials
Session Title: Combination Immunotherapies / Therapeutic Antibodies
Presenting Author: Xinhua Wang, Ph.D. Director of Antibody Engineering
Date/Time: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 1:30 - 5:00 p.m. Central
Location: E-Poster Website
Virtuoso bispecific antibodies confer greater tumor selectivity than monoclonal antibodies. This greater selectivity allows enhanced efficacy with strong effector functions, and improved safety profile. Posters will be available at www.virtuosotherapuetics.com after the meeting.
About Virtuoso Therapeutics, Inc.
Virtuoso Therapeutics is an oncology-focused company developing novel bispecific antibody and ADC therapies. The team's expertise and insights could address some of the fundamental challenges of these modalities, such as efficacy and therapeutic window. By applying Virtuoso's technology and know-how, the bispecific programs are highly differentiated and have the potential to achieve a unique product profile.
For more information, please visit www.virtuosotherapeutics.com.
Contact Information
Sofie Qiao, Ph.D.
President and CEO
info@virtuosotherapeutics.com
650.666.2753
View original content:
SOURCE Virtuoso Therapeutics