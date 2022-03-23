The Power of Relationships: With Levitate, Nonprofits Propel Missions by Nurturing Their Networks

RALEIGH, N.C., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relationships – they're what propel nonprofits forward, in the form of donors, volunteers, and supporters. They're also the focus of an innovative platform that's recently expanded to the nonprofit sector.

Levitate, started in 2017 by ShareFile founder Jesse Lipson and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, offers a suite of tools that helps nonprofits authentically keep in touch with their networks to drive fundraising, volunteer engagement, and community visibility.

Work in the nonprofit space is nothing new for Lipson, who, along with wife Brooks Bell, has been extensively involved in local and national philanthropy since his exit from ShareFile. As a company, Levitate has also focused on philanthropic outreach, particularly within the small business community.

Beyond a shared set of values, Levitate offers nonprofits services that many have needed but lacked access to until now.

"Levitate's roots are in serving relationship-based businesses, so our services naturally align with nonprofits' needs," said Lipson, CEO of Levitate. "Nonprofits rely on their networks for volunteer support, donations, community leadership, and general visibility. Levitate helps them nurture those key relationships to drive their missions forward."

From email templates that feel personal and land in recipients' primary inboxes to advanced automation features, Levitate combines its philosophy of authentic, individualized communication with technology that makes such an approach possible.

"Nonprofits understand the importance of their relationships. Their challenge is finding the time and resources to keep in touch with supporters individually, so most of them are sending mass-blast marketing emails and newsletters to fill the gap," said Levitate Vice President Sarah Kordulewski. "With 58.5% of supporters saying they'd prefer to hear from an individual person, Levitate promises to be revolutionary for nonprofits."

Beyond its features that include texting and meeting booking, Levitate provides a dedicated Success Specialist who serves as a continued, strategic resource, offering a personalized experience that helps nonprofits realize their individual goals with the platform.

Learn more about Levitate's offerings for nonprofits: https://www.levitate.ai/industry/nonprofit

About Levitate

Levitate is a keep-in-touch marketing tool designed to help small businesses build authentic relationships with their clients. Levitate's platform allows users to send personal emails at scale, keep in touch with clients via text, send surveys, schedule meetings, remember key facts about their contacts, and accomplish business goals with a personalized approach. For more information about Levitate, visit www.levitate.ai.

