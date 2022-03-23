LogicBio Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright Gene Therapy and Gene Editing Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicBio® Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOGC), a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, today announced that president and chief executive officer, Frederic Chereau, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright Gene Therapy and Gene Editing Conference. The presentation will be available on demand beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on March 30, 2022.

A webcast of the presentation will be made available on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investor.logicbio.com. The webcast replay will be available for approximately 30 days.

About LogicBio® Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering genome editing and gene delivery platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood. The company's genome editing platform, GeneRide™, is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural DNA repair process potentially leading to durable therapeutic protein expression levels. The company's gene delivery platform, sAAVy™, is an adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsid engineering platform designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a broad range of indications and tissues. The company is based in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit www.logicbio.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Investor Contacts:

Stephen Jasper

Gilmartin Group

858-525-2047

stephen@gilmartinir.com

Media Contacts:

Adam Daley

Berry & Company Public Relations

W:212-253-8881

C: 614-580-2048

adaley@berrypr.com

