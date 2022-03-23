Bridgestone Recognized with General Motors' 30th Annual Supplier of the Year Award

Bridgestone was named a Supplier of the Year for the seventh consecutive year and for the 20th time in 30 years.

Award recipients were announced during the GM Supplier Business Meeting on March 16, 2022 .

The annual awards recognize suppliers that provided GM customers with high-quality components and innovative technologies in the previous year.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Corporation, including Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone), has been named a 2021 General Motors Supplier of the Year, marking the seventh consecutive and 20th overall recognition for the brand. The annual awards, which celebrate suppliers that delivered GM customers with high-quality components and innovative technologies in the previous year, were announced during the GM Supplier Business Meeting on March 16, 2022.

"Strong partnerships are critical to the success of our business, and we are proud to be recognized by our longtime partner GM," said David Colletti, president, consumer original equipment tires, North America, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. "This award pays tribute to our teammates for their hard work and dedication to provide the best products and solutions to our customers. We look forward to many more years of delivering innovation and cutting edge solutions to GM."

General Motors' 30th Annual Supplier of the Year Awards were given out to 134 suppliers from 16 different countries. The awards recognize those suppliers that exceeded GM's requirements, providing GM customers with high-quality components and innovative technologies.

"This year's Supplier of the Year event was special not only because it's the 30th anniversary of the program, but because it provided us with the opportunity to recognize our suppliers for persevering through one of the most challenging years the industry has ever faced," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "These top suppliers showed resilience and reinforced their commitment to pursuing sustainability and innovation. Through our strong relationships and collaboration, GM and our suppliers are poised to build a brighter future for generations to come."

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 50,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

General Motors is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

