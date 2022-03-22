U.S. News Announces Affiliation with Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced a strategic alliance with Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP). Working with over 200 companies worldwide, CECP helps companies on their corporate purpose journeys to build long-term sustainable value and tell their impact stories. U.S. News joins CECP as an affiliated company.

"At U.S. News, we are dedicated to our mission of using data to help consumers make life's important decisions," said Bill Holiber, president and CEO of U.S. News. "Joining forces with CECP will allow us to further that mission by collaborating with other purpose-driven corporations and communicating the social impact of our trustworthy data and unbiased reporting to a larger audience."

As part of our belief in diversity, equity and inclusion, U.S. News published in 2021 health equity data analysis alongside the Best Hospitals rankings, exploring whether the patients at each hospital reflected the racial and ethnic diversity of the surrounding community. Just a few years earlier, the Best Colleges rankings incorporated social mobility indicators for the first time, evaluating how well schools graduate students who receive Pell Grants.

Looking ahead, U.S. News will continue to seek new ways to provide useful data with an equity focus, including continued development of our Healthiest Communities rankings. For more than four years, Healthiest Communities has drawn from an examination of nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents on 84 metrics across 10 categories, informing residents, health care leaders and officials about local policies and practices that drive better health outcomes for all.

"As CECP advises the world's leading companies on the use of their skills and resources to address societal challenges, we welcome U.S. News to our coalition," stated Daryl Brewster, CEO, CECP. "Through our benchmarking analysis, convenings, and strategy, we look forward to supporting U.S. News in their work to help consumers, business leaders, and policy officials make important decisions. Like CECP, U.S. News uses its data to define excellence and drive greater impact."

Joining CECP will allow U.S. News to accelerate and enhance our plans to support corporate responsibility initiatives. This remains a top priority for U.S. News, as we look to expand our efforts in environmental, social, and corporate governance and share how those efforts impact the communities we serve.

