SoCalREN Releases 7th Installment in the "ReEnergizing Communities" Podcast Series

The episode features a conversation on bringing energy efficiency offerings

to San Gabriel Valley communities

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Regional Energy Network's (SoCalREN) podcast series, "ReEnergizing Communities," focuses on exciting new trends and ideas impacting Southern California's energy efficiency and sustainability communities.

The latest episode, "San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments (SGVCOG)," features Marisa Creter, SGVCOG's Executive Director, discussing leveraging local knowledge and strong relationships to bring energy efficiency offerings to San Gabriel Valley communities.

"In our work with SoCalREN, there is a lot of opportunity in the area of energy efficiency," said Creter. "Over our 11-year partnership, we have saved 24.4 million kilowatt hours and 158 thousand therms. It's exciting to support the advancement of energy renewal efficiency programs and to make it easy for cities to implement similar initiatives."

"ReEnergizing Communities" is available now. To listen, subscribe to 'ReEnergizing Communities' on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or visit socalren.org/about/podcasts.

The Southern California Regional Energy Network (SoCalREN) Programs believe in the power of their communities to lead their members toward a safe, secure, resilient, affordable, and sustainable clean energy future. SoCalREN offers a suite of customizable, no-cost services to remove barriers to achieving energy savings. SoCalREN is here to help community members save energy, save money, and lead a pathway to a clean energy community. Learn more at SoCalREN.org.

