FRONTSTEPS & Kantech hattrix Extend Partnership

DENVER and MILWAUKEE , March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FRONTSTEPS and Kantech announce an extended partnership to offer end-to-end security solutions for the association management industry. Management companies and homeowner's associations can get everything they need to operate safe and convenient communities from a single source.

FRONTSTEPS Dwelling (formerly dwellingLIVE) gives community management professionals web and mobile tools to manage guests, deliveries, and vendors. This cloud-based system also allows Kantech devices to instantly sync all entry and exit data with the FRONTSTEPS software suite. This integration means tighter security and richer audit data for management companies and boards, while also providing peace of mind that enhances the homeowner experience.

"We're thrilled to deepen our partnership with Kantech hattrix hardware solutions," commented Matt DeWolf, Chief Product Officer of FRONTSTEPS. "Their access management devices are best in class. Communities want security solutions that are simple and work hard day in and day out. The integration between Kantech and FRONTSTEPS delivers that in spades."

"Kantech's hattrix platform is very excited about the launch of this new integration into FRONTSTEPS Dwelling, deepening our 10+ year relationship. This integration makes hattrix cloud-based access control available to FRONTSTEPS Dwelling's end users which enhances security for the spaces and places where we work, live, and play. Together, FRONTSTEPS Dwelling and hattrix are making the world a smarter and safer place for everyone." -Homer Enriquez, Kantech hattrix North American Sales Manager.

Homeowner's associations that select FRONTSTEPS Dwelling benefit from a continual stream of product enhancements and the opportunity to run community management, accounting, a homeowner mobile app, and payment solutions from one provider.

ABOUT FRONTSTEPS

FRONTSTEPS provides the most complete, connected, and homeowner-friendly technology solution for association management. The FRONTSTEPS suite improves efficiency for property management teams, increases security for homeowner's associations, and delivers superior service for homeowners. The platform is trusted by more than 1,400 property management companies and 34,000 communities, representing 5,700,000 homeowners. Visit frontsteps.com for more information.

About Kantech

Kantech access control solutions from Tyco Security Products are now part of Johnson Controls, a global diversified technology and multi-industrial leader serving a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries. Kantech access control technologies are ready to use right out of the box, and provide solutions that are compact, and easy to use for smaller businesses while scaling to meet the needs of larger businesses. Kantech solutions can easily link to American Dynamics video systems and DSC alarm panels to provide an integrated, holistic security solution. To learn more about Kantech products, visit www.kantech.com.

