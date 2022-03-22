Dallas Trial Lawyers Cameron Dean, Bailey Grey Named Among Texas Rising Stars for 2022

Martin Baughman lawyers honored by peers for plaintiffs' personal injury, civil litigation

DALLAS, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, peer attorneys in Texas have selected Dallas-based trial lawyers Cameron Dean and Bailey Grey for recognition on the Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars list of the state's top young lawyers.

Mr. Dean, honored for plaintiffs' litigation work, and Ms. Grey, honored for civil litigation, are key members of the trial team at Dallas-based Martin Baughman. The firm has built a national reputation for leadership in multidistrict litigation on behalf of people injured by defective medical devices, including IVC filters, transvaginal mesh, and surgical staples.

"Our firm has effectively represented individuals against powerful corporations, largely because of the talented and passionate lawyers we have like Cameron and Bailey," said firm co-founder Laura Baughman.

Mr. Dean's experience includes litigation in venues across the country involving medical devices, products liability, trucking collisions, medical malpractice, workplace injuries, premises liability, sexual assault and sexual harassment, burns and explosions, gunshot wounds and more.

Ms. Grey plays a key role in developing winning litigation strategies, as well as drafting complicated discovery and dispositive motions. She takes great pride in being a team player, working tirelessly to ensure the best possible outcomes for her clients.

"We see the great work that Bailey and Cameron accomplish every day," said firm co-founder Ben Martin. "They are important members of our team, and it is heartening to see them recognized by their peers."

In 2019, Martin Baughman litigators led a trial team that secured the first verdict finding that the Cook IVC filter is defective and dangerous. In 2021, the firm won four verdicts – including record monetary damages – on behalf of individuals who suffered injuries and serious complications from defective Bard IVC filters, which are meant to prevent blood clots from reaching the lungs.

Texas Rising Stars, a division of Thomson Reuters, recognizes the top 2.5 percent of young lawyers through peer nominations and attorney-led research. The list will appear in the Texas Rising Stars edition of Super Lawyers magazine, the April issue of Texas Monthly.

Martin Baughman attorneys have helped thousands of victims of accidents and injuries caused by catastrophic vehicular and trucking accidents, oil field explosions, medical and hospital negligence, medical device and pharmaceutical design defects, and personal injuries caused by negligence and gross negligence. For more information, visit martinbaughman.com/.

Media Contact:

Robert Tharp

214-420-6011

Robert@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Martin Baughman