CHRIS AMBOURN, PS, JOINS WESTWOOD

MINNEAPOLIS, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood) is pleased to announce that Chris Ambourn, PS, has joined the firm as Survey Service Leader for its Land team in Minneapolis, MN.

Chris Ambourn, PS, has joined Westwood as Survey Service Leader for the Land team in Minneapolis, MN. (PRNewswire)

Ambourn will support service and team growth through leadership, project management, mentorship, and innovation. Ambourn's focus on relationships will be an important aspect of his role at Westwood.

Chris Foley, PS, Regional Survey Service Leader, says, "Chris adds immediate value to our team as a well-respected and diligent team leader and professional. His previous experience complements his new role, and we are excited for him to grow relationships and offer exceptional surveying support for Westwood clients. We are very pleased to have Chris join the team."

Ambourn has over 25 years of surveying, project management, marketing, and business development experience with public and private sector clients encompassing several services, including aviation/aeronautics, civil, and transportation. He has managed, mentored, trained, and educated numerous teams on survey methodology and procedures, and supported the implementation of new survey technology. Ambourn's survey expertise includes boundary, topographic, geodetic, ALTA, platting, construction staking, and easement surveys.

Ambourn attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for pre-engineering. He received a BS in Land Surveying from Michigan Technological University.

About Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood)

Westwood is a leading and award winning, full-service, multi-discipline professional civil engineering firm specializing in public infrastructure , private development, wind, solar, and power delivery projects. Westwood was established in 1972 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Through a focus on its people, culture, and clients, Westwood has quickly expanded to serve clients across the nation from multiple U.S. offices. View more Westwood facts.

Awards

In 2021, Westwood placed #4 and #21 respectively on Zweig Group's national Hot Firms and Best Firms to Work for lists and received two 2nd place Zweig Marketing Excellence awards. Westwood also ranked consistently higher on the Engineering News Record (ENR) list four years in a row as one of the country's leading design firms. The firm consistently ranks on industry top 25 lists and receives recognition for its involvement on award-winning projects nationwide.

Source:

Westwood Professional Services, Inc.

12701 Whitewater Drive, Suite 300

Minnetonka, MN 55343

888-937-5150

www.westwoodps.com

(PRNewsfoto/Westwood Professional Services) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Westwood Professional Services