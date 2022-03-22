Chico's FAS Advances Digital-First Capabilities with New Mobile Shopping Apps for Chico's, WHBM and Soma Brands

FORT MYERS, Fla., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's specialty retailer Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) (the "Company" or "Chico's FAS") today announced new mobile shopping apps across all three of the Company's brands – Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM) and Soma – unifying customers' omnichannel shopping.

The new mobile apps, launched earlier this year, serve as each brand's newest digital commerce channel and were developed to power loyalty and sales through deeper customer engagement and inspirational customer experiences offering more ways to meet her needs. In a short period of time the iOS apps have been downloaded over 75,000 times and have a 4.9-star rating in the App store. These apps have already proved accretive and just scratch the surface of what is to come, with Android versions launching next week.

The apps offer rich and engaging content, such as "App Stories" content carousels, and sophisticated marketing and promotional capabilities. The apps also integrate with the Company's existing merchandising and loyalty system and offer barcode scanning and store finder functionality to encourage customers to visit the Company's 1,000+ boutiques. The technology was developed in partnership with poq, a leading developer of customized shopping apps.

"Launching these new mobile apps is another step forward in our work to leverage premier digital capabilities to drive loyalty and sales conversion," said Stacey Blicker, VP Digital Commerce. "These apps create an additional selling channel for customers to fall in love with our brands by providing a unique brand experience, another way to enjoy social commerce, and a more personalized browsing and buying experience."

Helen Slaven, Chief Revenue Officer of poq, commented, "Chico's FAS is widely respected as a premier women's specialty retailer with a portfolio of differentiated brands. We are excited to partner with the Company in developing a customer-centric app strategy that showcases the compelling fashions of Chico's, WHBM and Soma, and sparks customer enthusiasm for these brands."

ABOUT CHICO'S FAS, INC .

Chico's FAS is a Florida-based fashion company founded in 1983 on Sanibel Island, Fla. The Company reinvented the fashion retail experience by creating fashion communities anchored by service, which put the customer at the center of everything we do. As one of the leading fashion retailers in North America, Chico's FAS is a company of three unique brands - Chico's, White House Black Market and Soma - each thriving in their own white space, founded by women, led by women, providing solutions that millions of women say give them confidence and joy.

Our Company has a passion for fashion, and each day, we provide clothing, shoes and accessories, intimate apparel and expert styling in our brick-and-mortar boutiques, digital online boutiques and through StyleConnectTM, the Company's proprietary digital styling tool that enables customers to conveniently shop wherever, whenever and however they prefer.

As of January 29, 2022, the Company operated 1,266 stores in the U.S. and sold merchandise through 59 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic franchise airport locations. The Company's merchandise is also available at www.chicos.com, www.chicosofftherack.com, www.whbm.com and www.soma.com as well as through third-party channels.

To learn more about Chico's FAS, please visit our corporate website at www.chicosfas.com. The information on our corporate website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated into our federal securities law filings.

Media Contact:

publicity@chicos.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Tom Filandro

ICR, Inc.

(646) 277–1235

tom.filandro@icrinc.com

Chico's FAS, Inc. • 11215 Metro Parkway • Fort Myers, Florida 33966 • (239) 277-6200

View original content:

SOURCE Chico’s FAS, Inc.