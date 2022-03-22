Candid and dntl bar partner to enhance the dental office experience.

, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to marrying sophistication and technology in dental offices, Candid and dntl bar are ideal partners. Candid's innovative clear aligner system helps its clinical partners streamline high-demand clear aligner treatments while emphasizing patient experience. And dntl bar, a dental service organization (DSO), offers the contemporary amenities and expanded hours that patients want in beautiful retail locations. Now, these startups are partnering to serve more patients elegantly and efficiently.

"It's a pleasure to join forces with a like-minded partner," says Candid CEO and co-founder Nick Greenfield. "Both companies are fully committed to improving patient experiences, expanding access to high-quality clear aligner treatments, and elevating our clinical partners along the way."

Since 2019, dntl bar has expanded its locations in the NYC market, giving patients extended office hours seven days a week which makes scheduling around work, family, and other commitments easier. In addition to convenience, dntl bar also provides patients with a highly aesthetic office environment, sustainable oral care products, and next-level service. Candid clear aligner treatment is realized through a mix of remote and in-person treatment—making it an ideal offering for dntl bar.

"At dntl bar, our motto is, 'Dental for the people.' For me, that means placing priority on respecting our patients' busy schedules and giving them an experience that makes them feel at ease," says dntl bar President Dr. Roshan Parikh. "Offering Candid at our locations means we can provide our patients excellent clear aligner treatment with minimal follow-up appointments."

Since 2020, Candid has provided dental practices and DSOs with an advanced clear aligner system that minimizes in-person time for both doctors and patients. Their patent-pending CandidRx™ and virtual CandidMonitoring™ check-ins give clinicians a reliable method of moving teeth. For a company like dntl bar, these time-saving tools are key to driving whole-practice growth in any location.

"We aim to scale dntl bar quickly—from five locations today to around 50 in the next 3–5 years," says Dr. Ro. "Candid is one piece of the puzzle to how we scale. By transforming our patients' smiles in our luxuriously-appointed locations, our practices will drive lifetime patient loyalty and cement dntl bar as a major player in the DSO world."

About Candid

Candid is a clear aligner orthodontic system that makes treatment accessible and affordable for doctors and patients. Since 2020, Candid has brought high-quality clear aligners and patient support to dental practices and dental service organizations across the United States via CandidPro. Learn more at candidco.com .

About dntl bar

Founded in 2019, dntl bar is a New York-based DSO that offers patients a curated dental experience that emphasizes convenience and hospitality. dntl bar works with top-tier clinicians to provide their patients with cleanings, clear aligners, whitening, emergency dentistry, and more. With easy booking, clear pricing, patient-first settings, and friendly service, dntl bar aims to provide quality dental care in a luxurious, contemporary atmosphere.

