InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Apply a Fitted Sheet (DLL-3889)

PITTSBURGH, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to simplify the task of applying a fitted bed sheet onto a mattress," said an inventor, from Colleyville, Texas, "so I invented the MAGIC. My design prevents the corners from pulling when securing the sheet."

The invention provides an effective way to position a fitted sheet on a mattress. In doing so, it ensures that the corners remain in place. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces physical strain and frustration. The invention features a simple and lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

