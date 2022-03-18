OtterBox Offers Cases for New iPhone SE and iPad Air

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrap your new iPhone SE and iPad Air in a protective case that suits your style with a wide variety of options from OtterBox. Whether you need slim and stylish or sturdy and tough, you can cover your new device to further protect it against drops and bumps with trusted OtterBox cases.

"OtterBox provides protection and peace of mind to keep you connected to your new Apple devices" said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "OtterBox has covered Apple devices for over a decade, and we continue to innovate to design the most trusted products to further protect your tech when you need it most."

OtterBox offers a wide range of expertly engineered cases for the new iPhone SE, available now1:

Defender Series has classic multi-layer protection for your iPhone SE, ready for any adventure, and Defender Series Pro adds a layer of anti-microbial protection to the case. 2

Symmetry Series is sleek and easily slides into pockets or purses, offering stylish protection for your iPhone SE. Symmetry Series Otter + Pop adds an integrated PopTop that can be swapped out to express personal style while also acting as a stand or grip when popped out.

Commuter Series is ready for life on-the-go or at home with a hard outer shell and inner silicone slipcover. Port covers keep dust out and trusted OtterBox drop protection ensures iPhone SE is always protected.

Strada Series is a premium leather folio with card slots that wraps around iPhone SE to further guard the screen from scratches, combining sophistication with protection.

Gaming on the go has never been easier with the Easy Grip Gaming case. Ergonomically designed for entertainment-mode, the cool-to-touch materials keep your iPhone SE protected and you gaming.

Amplify Glass and Alpha Glass further protect the vibrant display of iPhone SE. These screen protectors help guard displays from micro scratches and provide shatter-resistant drop protection.

OtterBox protection doesn't stop at iPhone. The new iPad Air has a full slate of options with OtterBox Defender Series, Symmetry Series 360 and screen protection options. OtterBox cases and screen protection for the new iPhone SE and iPad Air are available now on otterbox.com, along with accessories for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, AirTag, Apple Watch and more.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.3 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers.

Explore more at otterbox.com.

1Symmetry Series, Defender Series, Defender Series Pro, Commuter Series, Strada Series Folio, Strada Series Via, Otter + Pop, Easy Grip Gaming Case are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

2Defender Series Pro with antimicrobial technology does not protect the user or provide any express or implied public health benefit. Only available in U.S.

3 Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jan. 2021

