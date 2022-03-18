AMP Technologies announces launch of high tech Autobell® Car Wash App

DENVER, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMP Technologies announces the launch of its advanced car wash membership app by Autobell, the nation's largest family-owned and operated car wash company serving approximately 5 million cars at over 80 locations in North and South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and Maryland. AMP's mobile platform allows Autobell customers to use their Autobell app to purchase car washes, manage their unlimited plan, send gift cards, and more.

Autobell was particularly attracted to the modern and efficient user experience AMP provided.

The AMP platform was developed to increase sales; create a recurring, dependable revenue stream; eliminate seasonality; build brand loyalty; and engage with customers through ads, promotions, family plans, and referrals.

Most car washes today offer membership programs, but AMP employs the latest technologies so that all customer transactions are executed seamlessly via an app—bypassing the use of low-tech and unreliable solutions such as punch cards, window stickers or license plate readers. AMP provides each car wash client with a fully customized, branded mobile app, an advertising and promotion engine, and all the tools needed to launch a successful membership program.

"We are excited to partner with Autobell on this initiative, says Dennis Dreeszen, CEO of AMP Technologies. "AMP fit perfectly with their vision of a mobile app that would amplify their amazing brand and provide new ways to connect with their customers. It is gratifying to see how Autobell is leveraging the AMP membership platform to run their business their way."

"Autobell is actively growing, and we were looking for a partner who could take our mobile app to the next level," says Autobell President Carl Howard. "The sales process starts when the customer opens their app with the succinct menu options and the ability to add on extra services quickly. The flexibility of the AMP system, coupled with their team's willingness to listen to and improve it based on our feedback about features and needs, continually exceeds our expectations."

About Autobell - Charlotte, NC-based Autobell® Car Wash is America's largest family-owned and operated car wash company, with over 80 locations in North and South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and Maryland. Founded in Charlotte by the late Charles Howard, Sr., the company celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019 and remains privately held and operated by subsequent generations of the Howard family. Autobell® employs more than 3,000 team members and washes approximately 5 million cars annually. For more information, visit autobell.com.

About AMP Technologies – AMP Technologies is the creator of the AMP Membership Platform, the most powerful mobile app solution for the car wash industry. AMP Technologies is a partnership between Autowash, a leading car wash company, and Insiten, a leading software and mobile app development company. AMP Technologies has offices in Denver, CO and Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit ampmemberships.com.

Contact: Adam Trien, AMP COO, 678-612-4277, atrien@ampmemberships.com

