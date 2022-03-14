BEST-SELLING GODDESS STRENGTH COLLECTION BY CAROL'S DAUGHTER IS BACK WITH TWO NEW FORTIFYING FORMULAS: THE PRE-POO TREATMENT & COCOON MASK

The New Additions to the Signature Strength & Length System Empowers Women to Showcase Their Inner Goddess with Healthy Hair

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carol's Daughter , a leading brand in the natural hair care space, is expanding its best-selling Goddess Strength Collection with two NEW formulas designed to nourish, replenish and strengthen hair – the Repairing Cocoon Mask and Pre-Poo Treatment. With "hair breakage" trending as one of the top beauty searches, the Carol's Daughter Goddess Strength Collection is specially formulated with Castor Oil and other natural ingredients to build strength and length retention in the hair. Both products are designed to empower naturally curly, coily and heat-styled goddesses to reach new heights and lengths in their hair care journey.

"Working on the Goddess Strength Collection has been a true labor of love. From developing new and innovative formulas that greatly benefit your hair and aid in it being stronger (and, if you so desire, longer!) to celebrating the inner Goddess of all women," said Lisa Price, Founder of Carol's Daughter. "I know everyone will love these two new additions as much as I do."

Goddess Strength Pre-Poo Treatment

Shield your curls and coils during the cleansing process, before they reach their weakest point while wet, with the new Goddess Strength Pre-Poo treatment. Applied on dry hair, the treatment creates a protective barrier around each strand to help detangle, reinforce and minimize breakage before wash day. This rich, creamy pre-poo treatment is blended with natural ingredients like Castor Oil, Ginger and Black Cumin Seed, easily working into curls and coils for a goddess shield of strength before getting the hair wet.

Goddess Strength Repairing Cocoon Mask

To help prevent breakage and shedding post-cleanse, this mask envelops curls and coils like a cocoon to lock in moisture, repair damage and protect from future breakage. Blended with natural ingredients like Castor Oil, Ginger and Wheat Protein, the Cocoon Mask features a non-sticky, creamy-like texture with easy-slip that provides even distribution through hair follicles. In just 5 minutes hair is repaired, transformed and is visibly healthier, silky soft and goddess strong.

The two new products will join the complete Goddess Strength system, including a Fortifying Shampoo and Conditioner, a 7 Oil Blend Hair & Scalp Oil, Divine Strength Leave-In Cream and the Divine Strength Leave In Hair Milk Conditioner, which work together to heal and nourish weak, damaged hair. Each product is made with a blend of Black Cumin Seed, Ginger and Castor Oil to stimulate the scalp and strengthen hair for improved length retention. Unachievable lengths are now within reach.

The Carol's Daughter Goddess Strength Collection is vegan and contains no sulfates, parabens, petroleum, mineral oil or artificial colors. The complete system, including the new Cocoon Mask and Pre-Poo treatment are available at Carolsdaughter.com , Amazon , Walmart, Target and retailers nationwide. For more information about Carol's Daughter, visit carolsdaughter.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

ABOUT CAROL'S DAUGHTER

In 1993, encouraged by my mother, Carol, I began creating high-quality products made with love in my Brooklyn kitchen. As family and friends experienced how these products transformed their hair and skin, I knew that I was onto something good. I needed a name for my company, so I made a list of everything I was and everything I wanted to be, and I realized that the most special thing that I am is Lisa, Carol's Daughter.

- Lisa Price, Carol's Daughter Founder

