VINFAST US AND URGENTLY TO CREATE WORLD-CLASS, WHITE GLOVE ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE PROGRAM FOR EVs

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast US officially announced it is partnering with Urgently to create a new roadside assistance program in the US and Canada. The partnership will bring a world-class, white glove mobility assistance platform to VinFast's lineup of smart electric vehicles coming to North America in late 2022.

The roadside assistance program jointly developed and supplied by VinFast and Urgently will come via a mobile solution to provide communications between customers and VinFast's customer experience center 24-hours a day, via text, in-car updates and through the VinFast App. The program offers traditional towing services as well as flat tire support, lockout assistance, ride-hail services, winching and remote charging for vehicles.

Urgently is a tech firm that develops and operates a global digital platform that powers roadside assistance solutions for leading brands across the automotive, insurance, telematics and other transportation-focused vertical industries in North America, Europe and Asia. The partnership between VinFast and Urgently is expected to integrate the tech firm's mobility assistance platform into the carmaker's EV lineup, offering VinFast's American and Canadian customers additional high-class services.

For EV users, a reliable roadside assistance program is critical. The VinFast solution provided in conjunction with and managed by Urgently delivers one of the quickest and most innovative roadside assistance programs in the industry, combining location-based services, real-time data, AI, and machine-to-machine communication to provide greater assurance to drivers.

"VinFast's core values are premium products, reasonable price and excellent services," said Ms. Van Anh Nguyen, VinFast US Chief Executive Officer. "We are proactively working with well-respected partners to integrate more advanced technologies into VinFast EVs and bring the best experience to our customers. Urgently's strength in digital roadside and mobility assistance programs will help VinFast realize our goals and offer a new world-class solution for our customers."

"Our mission at Urgently is to keep vehicles and people moving by delivering safe, innovative, and exceptional roadside and mobility assistance experiences," said Chris Spanos, CEO and cofounder of Urgently. "We look forward to supporting VinFast's commitment to its customers as it works to create greater access to high-quality electric vehicle ownership."

VinFast always sees technology as the key to development. VinFast EVs are equipped with Smart Services and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and are integrated as part of VinFast's strategic cooperation with world-leading technological partners. VinFast will continue to build solid foundations to integrate these technologies to enhance the ownership experience and accelerate the global electromobility revolution.

ABOUT VINFAST

VinFast - a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com.

ABOUT VINGROUP

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region, with a total capitalization of $35 billion from three publicly traded companies (as of November 4, 2021). Vingroup currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.

ABOUT URGENTLY

Urgently keeps vehicles and people moving by delivering safe, innovative, and exceptional mobility assistance experiences. The company's digitally native software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to power roadside assistance solutions for leading brands across automotive, insurance, telematics and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgently fulfills the demand for connected roadside assistance services, enabling its partners to deliver exceptional user experiences that drive high customer satisfaction and loyalty. With more than 50 operating partners and a Service Provider Network of 80,000+, Urgently delivers innovative, transparent and exceptional connected mobility assistance experiences on a global scale. For more information, visit www.geturgently.com .

