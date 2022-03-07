Vanpowers Launched Its New Power Station and Solar Panel

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanpowers, a professional manufacturer of solar storage products dedicated to closely combining portability and solar energy for adventurers and all kinds of off-grid life, officially launched new products AC10 600 Portable Power Station and SP100 Solar Panel in 2022.

The new power station features are quiet, green, and easy to carry.

Vanpowers AC10 600 portable power station is the most reliable, versatile, and portable backup battery power station to keep your family protected and connected at home. With a total rated wattage of 600W and a lifespan of up to 2000+ cycles, it can run low to high power devices, including mini-fridges, air pumps, and TVs. It is compact and easy to carry. It can meet 80% of your green outdoor power supply needs, such as RV camping and road trips.

Vanpowers AC10 600 Portable Power Station (PRNewswire)

Vanpowers AC10 600 Portable Power Station Features:

Built for Portability

The Vanpowers 600W portable power station has a sturdy handle. Portable and compact, it can help you run blenders, pellet smokers, tools, etc. The Vanpowers 600W can quietly run your lights, phones, CPAPs, and other devices at night. It's the perfect clean and safe solution to provide alternative energy during extreme weather, natural disasters, and emergencies.

640wh Premium LifePO4 Battery

The ultra-stable LiFePO4 battery chemistry creates multiple layers of protection while providing over 2000 charge cycles of the Vanpowers AC10 solar generator before reaching 80% capacity.

Versatile Ports

The Vanpowers 600W has a 640 watt-hour (200000mAh) lithium iron phosphate battery pack and a pure sine wave inverter. It features two AC output (110V 1200W peak), two DC output, one DC input (12V-30V), three USB-A output, one USB-C output, one 12V jump start, one car port, and one backup battery output. It can charge up to 12 devices simultaneously and safely power most essential indoor and outdoor devices such as laptops, drones, projectors, TVs, coffee makers.

Charging Methods

Vanpowers 600W supports solar charging (DC12V-30V), car charger (DC12V-30V), and AC adapter.

Vanpowers SP100 Solar Panel Features:

The Vanpowers Sunpower 100W solar panel is foldable, durable, and easy to carry. The SP100 consists of grade A monocrystalline silicon, which is suitable for solar power systems and supply portable power stations. The solar panel is IP65 waterproof that will protect from water splashing. It has two stands that can be placed firmly on any surface. ETFE laminated housing is durable enough to extend the life of solar panels. It can absorb 40,000 LUX or more sunlight, achieving a high conversion efficiency of more than 23%. A zipper on the pocket secures the power cord and covers the power port safely. It is also equipped with DC, Type-C, QC3.0 output interfaces, which can charge mobile phone batteries, smartphones, laptops, cameras, etc., at the same time.

Price

The official price for Vanpowers AC10 600 Portable Power Station is $449.

The official price for Vanpowers SP100 Solar Panel is $249.

About Vanpowers

To further make electricity greener and more efficient, Vanpowers is committed to combining portability with solar energy to create a more powerful solar generator. Vanpowers aims to empower the world by developing a range of high-quality clean, efficient and reliable lithium power backup products to replace noisy gas generators. Vanpowers designs all the parts from scratch. Vanpowers values adventure and believes that personal energy storage products are the sword of the 21st century, continuously providing solutions for green energy development.

Website: https://www.vanpowers.com/

