SmoothSkin IPL Launches in Target Stores

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmoothSkin, the world's #1 IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) hair removal brand has announced its retail distribution partnership with Target. Beginning today, SmoothSkin's IPL hair removal range will be available on Target.com.

SmoothSkin Pure Fit (PRNewswire)

SmoothSkin technology includes a range of advanced features designed to help users get safe, effective IPL treatment. The Pure Fit contains a unique Skin Tone Sensor that automatically tailors the energy of each flash to your skin tone, delivering the safest and most effective treatment. With 10 intensity levels and 3 treatment modes, SmoothSkin Pure Fit provides a personalized treatment for even the most sensitive areas. Bare Fit is SmoothSkin's affordable IPL device, designed for simplicity and ease of use. Both the Pure Fit and the Bare Fit come with a precision head for smaller, trickier areas, providing a personalized treatment for even the most sensitive spots. Achieve salon-standard results at home, with just one 10 minute full-body treatment per week.

"We are honored and excited to be able to offer SmoothSkin devices to Target shoppers, making FDA-cleared and clinically-proven hair reduction accessible to new audiences. We believe that consumers should be able to achieve long-lasting, hair-free skin on the body and face in the convenience of their own home," said Wendy Schoonjans, Director of Global Marketing at CyDen.

The UK-based brand launched to the US in 2021 with current presence at retailers including Best Buy, CurrentBody and Amazon.

About SmoothSkin:

With more than 30 years' experience, SmoothSkin is the pro of IPL hair removal. With our own team of industry experts based right here at SmoothSkin HQ, we dedicate 100% of our time and resources to researching, designing, engineering, producing and even testing our state-of-the-art IPL technology, so we like to think we're the best at that. Here at SmoothSkin, we understand that the endless cycle of hair removal is boring enough, and so we want to give you a solution that puts you in control. We want to make hair removal more about freedom than a constraint, and more of an opportunity than yet another boring chore (because we all know life has enough of those as it is!).

SmoothSkin Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SmoothSkin