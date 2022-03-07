Marvell and Hisense Broadband Announce Production Availability of 400G OpenZR+ Pluggable Optical Modules for Carrier and Data Center Networks Expanding Ecosystem of Coherent Pluggables for 5G and Cloud Services

SAN DIEGO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) and Hisense today announced a production-ready 400G QSFP-DD OpenZR+ optical module based on the Marvell® Deneb™ Coherent DSP (CDSP). Supporting 100G/200G/300G/400G for routers and switches, the Hisense Broadband 400G QSFP-DD small form-factor pluggable module delivers the high performance and scalability required to enable cost-effective, simplified, 5G and cloud data center services. In addition, Deneb's ease of design and integration helps expand the ecosystem for 400G coherent pluggables

The demand for OpenZR+ coherent pluggables is on the rise to support the rapid market adoption of IP-over-DWDM (IPoDWDM) used to eliminate separate full-function optical transport boxes. OpenZR+ optical modules are critical in reducing cost and complexity in data center applications as well as edge networks for global carriers. Deneb enables OpenZR+ compliant pluggable modules in popular form factors like QSFP-DD to support interoperability across these routers and switches and provides a seamless upgrade path across multiple platforms. OpenZR+ solutions enable carriers to go beyond the ZR reach to address metro edge and data center applications.

"By collaborating with Marvell we are able to deliver our first coherent pluggable module for switches and routers optimized for 200G/300G/400G IPoDWDM solutions," said David Li, CTO, Hisense Broadband. "The support for OpenZR+ standard is a key building block for future disaggregated networks based on open standards and multi-vendor ecosystems."

"Marvell's CDSP is driving low power, interoperable solutions that address the growing bandwidth network requirements of carrier and cloud operators," said Samuel Liu, Senior Director, product line management, at Marvell. "Our collaboration with Hisense is building up momentum for a large open ecosystem to expedite the market adoption of IPoDWDM."

Marvell is driving the largest open ecosystem of module partners like Hisense Broadband to enable standards-based OIF 400GE-ZR and OpenZR+ compliant pluggable modules scaling to 400G. The production of the Deneb-based 400G Module from Hisense Broadband demonstrates how the support of an interoperable ecosystem is making volume production of CDSP technology a reality while enabling faster time to market. As a member of the Open ZR+ Multi-Source Agreement (MSA), Marvell is committed to supporting the OpenZR+ standard, driving interoperability and expanding the market for coherent solutions in small form-factor pluggable modules.

Availability

The Marvell Deneb CDSP is now in production. More information can be found on the Deneb Coherent DSP product page.

About Hisense Broadband

Hisense Broadband Multimedia Technologies (Hisense Broadband) is a global leader in the development and manufacture of optical transceivers and multimedia terminals devices. With 18 years of experience and over 4,000 employees, we provide one-stop solutions for Transmission Networks, Datacom Networks, Wireless Networks and Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) in the global market.

About Marvell

To deliver the data infrastructure technology that connects the world, we're building solutions on the most powerful foundation: our partnerships with our customers. Trusted by the world's leading technology companies for over 25 years, we move, store, process and secure the world's data with semiconductor solutions designed for our customers' current needs and future ambitions. Through a process of deep collaboration and transparency, we're ultimately changing the way tomorrow's enterprise, cloud, automotive, and carrier architectures transform—for the better.

Marvell and the M logo are trademarks of Marvell or its affiliates. Please visit www.marvell.com for a complete list of Marvell trademarks. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

For further information, contact:

Kim Markle

pr@marvell.com

Marvell is a leading provider of infrastructure semiconductor solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Marvell Technology Group Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marvell