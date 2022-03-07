Kovitz Newsletter Celebrates Major Anniversary

CHICAGO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based Kovitz Investment Group Partners, LLC ("Kovitz"), a value-based wealth management provider, is pleased to celebrate the 45th anniversary of The Prudent Speculator, a leading investment newsletter published by the firm.

Founded by Al Frank as The Pinchpenny Speculator in 1977, The Prudent Speculator started off as a four-page letter to help readers diversify their portfolios with undervalued stocks. Through the newsletter, which launched with 100 print copies, Al gained a following of subscribers who eventually requested that he manage their portfolios and Al Frank Asset Management (later AFAM Capital) was on its way.

Over the years, the Orange County investment team has expanded and proprietary funds and strategies have been formed. But one thing has remained the same – the newsletter continues to relentlessly produce monthly content for its bargain hunter subscribers and clients.

The Prudent Speculator isn't only valued by its base of national subscribers but also has received industry recognition for its history of strong performance. The Hulbert Financial Digest consistently toutsThe Prudent Speculator as one of the most successful investment newsletters that they monitor. In celebration of its 40th anniversary in 2017, Hulbert dubbed The Prudent Speculator "The Little Newsletter That Crushed the Market."

"For the last 45 years, The Prudent Speculator has provided subscribers with detailed insights on many recommended value stocks. We are thrilled to continue providing our market knowledge to long-term readers and excited to attract new generations of value investors," said John Buckingham, Principal and Portfolio Manager and Editor of The Prudent Speculator, who is also celebrating 35 years with the firm. "Our dedicated team continues to uncover new opportunities and provide comprehensive market analysis on more than 100 current stocks we see as potential portfolio diversification options."

To celebrate the 45th anniversary of the newsletter, Kovitz is offering $45 off a one-year subscription. Use coupon code: FORTYFIVE

About Kovitz



Kovitz is an independently-managed, registered investment adviser, providing advisory services since 2003. Based in Chicago, Ill., with offices in Madison, Wis., and Orange County, Calif., Kovitz connects high-net-worth individuals, institutions, and financial professionals to sound asset management and financial advisory strategies. The firm manages approximately $7.7 billion in client assets, as of January 31, 2022. https://www.kovitz.com/

Media Contact:

Jay Scott

jscott@gavinadv.com

484-695-3774

View original content:

SOURCE Kovitz Investment Group Partners