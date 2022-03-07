ENGINE Media Exchange, Market-Leading Global CTV SSP, Announces Launch of its CTV Solutions in Europe 

European Expansion Building off the Success of CTV Offering in the US

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGINE Media Exchange (EMX), a leading award-winning SSP and end-to-end technology solution, today announced its entry into the European CTV market, offering advertisers and publishers access to its CTV solutions. Building off its success in the US, EMX's CTV solutions enable publishers to better monetize their inventory and advertisers to reach their target audience at scale.

As a recognized leader in CTV, EMX tripled its CTV supply and revenue in 2021. It is now bringing its expertise and CTV-first solutions for programmatic and managed service clients to Europe, with a focus on the UK and German markets. In addition, with this launch, EMX will provide access to over 200 million quality daily CTV impressions across Europe.

"CTV is an emerging media format in Europe, offering marketers huge potential to reach consumers and deliver substantial impact on the big screen," said Michael Zacharski, CEO, ENGINE Media Exchange (EMX). "As an early mover in the European Market, our solutions will offer advertisers direct access to CTV supply at scale and complement our omnichannel solutions already in market."

EMX has seen tremendous CTV growth in North America over the last two years, its CTV revenue grew by 368% last year alone. Pixalate also recently ranked EMX as a Top Connected TV SSP within its Seller Trust Index.

As part of its overall growth in the European market, EMX has also expanded its team for demand side partnerships and advertising sales, serving agency holding companies, brands, and DSPs. Recently, EMX promoted Amaia del Olmo to the role of VP, Demand Sales and Partnerships, EMEA. In her new role, del Olmo will build on recent growth and existing successes with European clients, including Criteo and AdForm.

Coinciding with the CTV launch, EMX has appointed Robert North as UK Agency Country Lead. In this role, North will lead EMX's CTV sales across all ad agencies in both the UK and Ireland. He joins EMX from Magnite and brings over 10 years of experience in the digital, media buying and planning, and programmatic space.

For more information on ENGINE Media Exchange's products and solutions, please visit https://enginemediaexchange.com/

About ENGINE Media Exchange (EMX)

ENGINE Media Exchange (EMX) is a leading, end-to-end technology and programmatic solution, purpose built to evolve today's digital marketplace. EMX brings truth, transparency, and integrity to the programmatic ecosystem, solving key issues that have challenged the industry. It creates both programmatic and managed service solutions designed to unify advertisers, platforms and publishers across digital media channels — including CTV, Video, Display, Search and Social. While recognized as a leading global independent solutions provider for the digital marketplace – EMX is ENGINE's fully owned technology and programmatic solution and powers its media business. ENGINE is a global, full-service media and marketing services company that unites culture and commerce to move brands forward faster.

