Avidity Biosciences Announces Upcoming Presentations at the 2022 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference

SAN DIEGO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced they will be presenting an oral presentation and multiple poster presentations at the 2022 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, March 13-16, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Avidity Biosciences, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

ORAL PRESENTATION

March 16, 2022: 9:30 am – 10:45 am CT

DUX4 siRNA Optimization for the Development of an Antibody-Oligonucleotide Conjugate (AOC™) for the Treatment of FSHD

POSTER PRESENTATIONS

March 13-15, 2022: 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm CT

Understanding the patients' journey pre- and post-diagnosis of Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD): a real-world retrospective data analysis

Prevalence of healthcare conditions and services used by patients with myotonic dystrophy pre-and post-diagnosis, a real-world data analysis

A Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Evaluating the Safety and Pharmacokinetics of AOC 1001 in Adults with Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 (DM1): MARINA Study Design

Once available, posters and presentations will be on the publications page of our website at https://www.aviditybiosciences.com.

About Avidity

Avidity Biosciences, Inc.'s mission is to profoundly improve people's lives by delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics - Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™). Avidity's proprietary AOCs are designed to combine the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to target the root cause of diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. Avidity is on track to have three programs in clinical development by the end of 2022. The company's lead product candidate, AOC 1001, is designed to treat patients with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1). AOC 1001 has commenced clinical testing with the ongoing Phase 1/2 MARINA™ trial in adults with DM1. The next programs in the company's advancing and expanding pipeline are AOC 1044, the lead of three programs for the treatment of DMD, and AOC 1020, designed to treat people living with FSHD. Avidity anticipates both programs will enter the clinic by the end of 2022. Avidity is also broadening the reach of AOCs beyond muscle tissues through both internal discovery efforts and key partnerships as the company continues to deliver on the RNA revolution. Avidity is headquartered in San Diego. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.aviditybiosciences.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Company Contact:

Kath Gallagher

kath.gallagher@aviditybio.com

(858) 401-7900

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avidity Biosciences, Inc.