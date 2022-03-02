Woolpert Opens Maritime, Defense Technology and Geospatial Intelligence Office in St. Pete Innovation District

The international AEG firm's sixth Florida office will support the collaborative advancement of research, education and economic development, and will support Woolpert's expansion throughout the state.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolpert has opened an office in St. Petersburg, Fla., that will focus on maritime, defense technology and geospatial intelligence. The office is located in the St. Pete Innovation District (SPID) and is part of its new St. Petersburg Maritime and Defense Technology Hub, which is holding its ribbon-cutting event today. SPID is a public-private partnership that aims to foster job growth, economic development, learning and inspiration by bringing innovative people and organizations together.

(PRNewswire)

This kind of diverse collaboration is key to the nation's short- and long-term advancement of progressive ideas.

SPID has established the largest collection of marine science, oceanographic and environmental research agencies and institutions in the Southeast. Its Maritime and Defense Technology Hub assembles innovators from industry, government and academic organizations that can utilize state and federal funding to advance critical marine science and defense technology solutions.

Woolpert is a global leader in the collection and processing of high-resolution topographic and bathymetric lidar and imagery, acoustic hydrographic services and marine survey. The international architecture, engineering and geospatial (AEG) firm specializes in delivering geospatial data and innovative hybrid technologies to defense and federal intelligence communities. In 2021, Woolpert augmented its capabilities by acquiring two geospatial firms, AAM and Optimal GEO, and earning a patent for developing revolutionary new topo-bathy lidar technologies. Last month, the firm acquired eTrac Inc., a vessel-based hydrographic survey and marine technology firm.

Florida, Woolpert has supported state, local and federal government projects for decades, helping agencies solve their most important infrastructure, maritime and hydrographic challenges. Woolpert President and CEO Scott Cattran said the Hub, which is Woolpert's sixth Florida office, will serve as his new office and that of several senior vice presidents to support the firm's expansion in the region and the state. Woolpert's work at the Hub also will contribute to SPID's Grow Smarter strategy to elevate education, equity and entrepreneurship.

"This kind of diverse collaboration is key to the nation's short- and long-term advancement of progressive ideas and real-world solutions," Cattran said. "Woolpert has worked with several SPID partners and has found success within this type of setting, from joint ventures to research and development teams to public-private-academic partnerships, and we are looking forward to what we can all accomplish within this dynamic ecosystem."

