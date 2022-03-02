Vestmark Wins Fund Intelligence Award for Best Cloud-Based Back/Middle Office Solution

The VestmarkONE® Platform is noted for excellence in streamlining processes, improving the client experience and contributing to revenue growth for asset managers

WAKEFIELD, Mass., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestmark, Inc., a leading provider of portfolio management tools and trading software, today announced that its VestmarkONE® platform has been named the Best Cloud-Based Back/Middle Office Solution in the 2022 Fund Intelligence Operations & Services Awards, sponsored by With Intelligence.

The award recognized Vestmark as a cloud-based technology solution provider that has achieved excellence in its service to the asset management industry, streamlining processes, improving the client experience and contributing to customer and revenue growth. The judges evaluated the platform based on positive customer feedback, examples of how the technology has furthered operational and technical goals and the platform's overall data security.

"It is a distinct honor to be recognized for our advanced technology and outsourced services which together enable asset managers to scalably personalize their unique investment products and make them accessible to financial advisors," said Vestmark CEO Mike Blundin. "This award is a testament to our outstanding Vestmark team, who are wholly committed to innovating ways to help our clients drive personalized, tax-advantaged solutions to advisors and their end-investor clients at scale."

VestmarkONE® supports the efficient delivery and implementation of equity and fixed income SMAs, including index-based and multi-asset solutions for asset managers and their wealth management clients. The technology offers real-time data, true tax-lot and sleeve accounting, automated rules-based workflows and seamless connectivity between managers and sponsor platforms, enabling personalization and tax management across hundreds of thousands of accounts. Firms can gain operational efficiency by fully or partially outsourcing model trading, rebalancing and overlay management, and model delivery, as well as back-office operations including daily reconciliation, corporate actions processing, trading services, performance calculation, reporting and composite management.

To see a full list of award winners, visit https://www.fiopsandservicesawards.com/page/2077031/2022-winners.

About Vestmark

Headquartered outside of Boston, MA and founded in 2001, Vestmark is a leading provider of portfolio management/trading solutions and outsourced services for financial institutions and their advisors, enabling them to efficiently manage and trade customized client portfolios through an innovative SaaS platform. Supporting more than $1.5 trillion in assets and 5.5 million accounts, Vestmark is a trusted partner to some of the largest and most respected wealth management firms. For more information about Vestmark's solutions, call (781) 224-3640, email inquiry@vestmark.com, or visit www.vestmark.com.

