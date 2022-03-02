UpHealth Unveils New Brand Logo

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) today unveiled a new logo reflecting the company's impact on the digital transformation of healthcare for patients and care providers, managed care organizations and governments. UpHealth's rebranding represents the company's commitment to empowering patients and providers at the point of care, and enable new models of care to drive quality care and improved health outcomes for all.

New UpHealth Logo (PRNewswire)

"UpHealth is dedicated to taking healthcare to the next level. We envision a world in which everyone, everywhere, can enjoy the best health and we wanted a logo that embodies that value and our dedication to quality care," said Edna Boone Johnson, chief communications and corporate marketing officer of UpHealth. "Our mission is to bring highly integrated care delivery and new models to manage health across the globe. Our new logo elevates UpHealth to a familiar and global symbol for health and wellness care."

The award-winning communications consultancy Ketchum is behind the design of the new logo. Ketchum, UpHealth's agency of record, was also enlisted for branding the healthcare company, drawing from their breadth of experience as a leader in healthcare communications. The logo will work effortlessly across UpHealth's digital channels and physical structures and provides a clear directional message that links and elevates the words Up and Health. The "U shape," representative of a shield with the universal symbol for aid, is an important emblem that communicates globally.

The global rebranding comes at a time of corporate integration and transformation and will be officially announced at UpHealth's inaugural Analyst Day on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 11:00 am EST, broadcast from the New York Stock Exchange.

About UpHealth

UpHealth is a global digital health company that delivers digital-first technology, infrastructure, and services to dramatically improve how healthcare is delivered and managed. UpHealth's solutions holistically enable clients to deliver on their affordability , access , quality , outcomes , and patient experience goals. UpHealth's technology platform helps its clients improve access, coordinate care teams, and achieve better patient outcomes at lower cost, with care management solutions, analytics, and telehealth tools that serve patients wherever they are, in their native language. Additionally, UpHealth's technology-enabled virtual care infrastructure and services improves access to quality primary and acute care, behavioral health, and pharmacy services. UpHealth's clients include health plans, global governments, healthcare providers and community-based organizations.

For more information, please visit https://uphealthinc.com and follow us at @UpHealthInc on Twitter and UpHealth Inc on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UpHealth, Inc.