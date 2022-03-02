Medly Pharmacy Brings Free, Same-Day Prescription Delivery to Jersey City

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medly, a patient-centered digital pharmacy that offers free same-day delivery, today announced the opening of its Jersey City location. The new 3,400 square foot pharmacy is located downtown at 152 Newark Ave and will enable the pharmacy to serve thousands of additional patients each year. Along with specialty and compounding prescription services, the new location will offer a curated selection of natural vitamins, supplements, and personal care products not typically carried by mass retailers or traditional pharmacies, and employ natural health practitioners who can help guide and advise patients on their holistic health and wellness needs. Additionally, the store will offer over-the-counter medications, sports nutrition, and healthy snacks and beverages. This expansion will be Medly's second New Jersey location and comes as it experiences record demand for its high-touch same-day prescription delivery services in the northern New Jersey area.

"Medly's new location will enable us to serve more customers and get them what they need faster in the Northern New Jersey region. Customers will seamlessly be able access their prescriptions through our free-delivery and support services, as well as a host of new in-store health and wellness offerings," Marg Patel, CEO and Cofounder of Medly. "We know that Medly's high-touch and patient-centric service radically transforms the pharmacy experience and drives improved health outcomes. We're so pleased we're able to expand our footprint in New Jersey and we can't wait for patients in Jersey City, Hoboken, Newark and the surrounding area to have the Medly experience."

"I've spent more than a decade helping New Jersey residents access their prescriptions," said Pharmacist-in-Charge, Dhaval Kumar Patel. "Over the years, I've seen first hand the need for a pharmacy like Medly that combines technology, high-touch prescription services, and free delivery with a wide selection of natural vitamins and supplements, enabling residents to customize their health plan based on their needs."

Founded by second-generation pharmacy owners, Medly combines decades of insights and disruptive technology to solve the pharmacy pain points including inconvenience, inaccessibility, cost, and transparency. Medly's pharmacy experience combines a tech-enabled pharmacy platform with a best in class customer experience that includes:

Free, same-day prescription delivery

Curated premium shopping experience, both in store and online (coming soon!)

Access to a dedicated team of experts to help with all your wellness and pharmacy needs, 7 days a week

This service has been critical for patients who aren't able to access traditional pharmacies and helps eliminate the problem of pharmacy deserts, improve medication adherence, and reduce health disparities. Meanwhile, patients who prefer to maintain the traditional in-person experience can visit Medly's brick-and-mortar locations for all of their pharmacy needs.

Medly's patient-first approach provides customer service in twelve languages and can dispense all medications – specialty, brand, generic, and topical. In addition, Medly offers a range of patient-friendly services, including assistance with prior authorization and medication synchronization. Together these services create a better experience for each patient resulting in a customer satisfaction score that is 4.5 times greater than that of the average pharmacy.

Medly is a full-service digital pharmacy that can fill all prescriptions including compounds, topicals, and biologics and accepts all types of insurance including Medicare and Medicaid. Patients that wish to switch their preferred pharmacy to Medly can go to Medly.com, visit the pharmacy, or ask their doctor to send their prescriptions to Medly.

About Medly Pharmacy

Medly Pharmacy is a full-service, digital pharmacy that provides same-day free delivery. Medly's mission is to become the preferred destination for customers at every stage in their health & wellness journey. Medly raised $100 million in a Series B fundraising round in July 2020 in order to democratize access to the pharmacy across the nation. Medly has 30+ locations across the country. Medly's digital experience makes managing prescriptions simple, efficient, smart, and most importantly, safe for customers. More information can be found at https://medly.com/en-us.

Media Contact: press@medly.com

