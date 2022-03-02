Foursome of Keller/Anderle partners named to list of top "500 Leading Lawyers in America"

IRVINE, Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller/Anderle LLP (KA) is pleased to announce the selection of Jennifer Keller, Kay Anderle, Reuben Camper Cahn and Chase Scolnick to the 2022 "Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America." KA is among the premier boutique trial firms in California.

According to Lawdragon, "the Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America is the most elite distinction in the profession, covering all practices." The naming of 4 out of 11 Keller/Anderle attorneys to the Lawdragon 500 list, one of the most coveted awards nationwide, is an outstanding achievement for any boutique trial firm.

Jennifer Keller is one of America's most successful trial attorneys. In 2020, Keller was selected as a "Lawdragon Legend," one of only 30 attorneys chosen nationwide in 2020 by Lawdragon. Per Lawdragon, "Keller is hands-down one of the nation's best trial lawyers – equally adept at litigating a plaintiff's cause and defending companies against high-stakes claims." A "Lawdragon Legend" is an attorney who has been selected to the Lawdragon 500 list for 10 years.

With over two decades of experience and 100 cases to jury verdict, Kay Anderle, managing partner, is among the region's leading trial attorneys. She is a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America, an invitation-only organization limited to the top one-half of one percent of the nation's attorneys. Ms. Anderle is listed in the elite "The Best Lawyers in America®" in both white collar and general practice criminal defense.

Reuben Camper Cahn, partner, is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, he has tried over 100 cases to jury verdict and has argued twice before the Supreme Court. In 2020, he was selected to serve on the Screening committee of the United States Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit for selection of the Central District of California's Federal Public Defender (FPD-CDCA).

Having tried as lead counsel approximately fifty federal jury trials, Chase Scolnick, partner, is among the most seasoned young trial attorneys in the United States. He specializes in complex civil and criminal litigation. In separate years, Mr. Scolnick led three of the nation's largest federal districts in both defense trials and wins.

Contact: Kay Anderle

Managing Partner

Address: 18300 Von Karman Ave., Suite 930

Irvine, California 92612-1057

Ph. 949.476.8700

Fax 949.476.0900

kanderle@kelleranderle.com

www.kelleranderle.com

View original content:

SOURCE Keller/Anderle LLP