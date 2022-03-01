Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Ushers in Disney's Next Phase of Immersive Entertainment Two-night vacation experience invites Walt Disney World Resort guests to live their own Star Wars stories in an entirely new way

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What is it really like to see, feel and live Star Wars? Guests onboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will find out for themselves today as this first-of-its-kind immersive experience officially launches from Walt Disney World Resort to a galaxy far, far away.

Actor and producer Oscar Isaac stands on the Bridge of the Halcyon starcruiser inside Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., prior to the March 1, 2022, debut of this first-of-its-kind, two-night immersive vacation experience. (David Roark, photographer) (PRNewswire)

Guests become the heroes of their own Star Wars stories during a two-night adventure aboard the Halcyon starcruiser, a vessel known for its impeccable service and exotic destinations. Passengers relax in well-appointed cabins, enjoy exquisite dining and out-of-this-world entertainment, experience Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios in new ways, and explore the ship in search of hidden secrets and new opportunities.

Throughout the voyage, guests' choices determine their personal stories as they interact with characters, crew and other passengers, becoming part of the action and the broader Star Wars saga. Decisions guests make affect how their tales unfold as momentum builds on an action-packed adventure that may determine the fate of the galaxy.

From Walt Disney World Resort to a Galaxy Far, Far Away

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser debuts during "The World's Most Magical Celebration" honoring the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World, adding to the abundance of new experiences across the resort during this historic milestone. The adventure begins when guests arrive at the Galactic Starcruiser Terminal near Disney's Hollywood Studios and check in for their two-night experience. They enter a Launch Pod to begin their Star Wars story, as they see their world fall away and jump to hyperspace to dock with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser.

An Experience Going Beyond Anything Disney Has Created Before

Star Wars infuses every moment onboard the Halcyon starcruiser, where each detail of the experience is meticulously crafted to create a compelling, complete, all-consuming story. The immersive experience offers thrilling onboard activities, such as learning the ancient ways of the lightsaber and visiting the starcruiser's Bridge to test its systems. Passenger cabins feature a viewport out to space that continuously changes throughout the journey.

Dynamic, Interactive Storytelling Unfolds in Real Time

A visit on the Halcyon starcruiser invites guests into a two-night, interactive story that interweaves with crew members, other passengers, droids and familiar Star Wars characters. As they choose alliances and chart their own courses, guests may engage with characters throughout the voyage. Passengers can deepen that engagement by using the Play Disney Parks mobile app on their smart devices.* Through the Star Wars: Datapad inside the app, guests can access a plethora of story moments that unfold in real time.

Dining Is Part of the Show in Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser boasts a robust and imaginative dining program developed especially for this vacation experience. Passengers aboard the Halcyon starcruiser discover menus full of familiar tastes but unexpected colors and textures, deepening the immersion of their galactic voyage. Breakfast and lunch buffets are available during the day, followed each night by a lavish multi-course, table-service menu of both otherworldly and familiar origins.

Merchandise Enhances Immersive Play Onboard the Starcruiser

An extensive merchandise collection for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser enhances this role-play vacation experience, inviting guests to further immerse themselves in a galaxy far, far away. The Chandrila Collection boutique offers a wide assortment of apparel and accessories guests can purchase and wear during their voyage, inspired by iconic looks from the Star Wars universe.

New Stories Come to Life in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Storylines from Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser continue to play out when guests travel to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge on the second day of their voyage. Passengers board a special transport shuttle for their planetside excursion and can participate in new missions throughout the land based on characters they've met onboard the starcruiser.

For more on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, visit WDWNews.com or www.starwarsgalacticstarcruiser.com.

* Message, data and roaming rates may apply. Availability subject to handset limitations and device settings, and features may vary by handset, service provider or otherwise. Coverage and app stores not available everywhere. If you're under 18, get your parents' permission first.

Certain package experiences may be fulfilled by the Play Disney Parks mobile app. In order to obtain the full package experience, each Guest may need to use or wear a MagicBand, have access to a mobile device with a Wi-Fi or mobile carrier data connection with the Play Disney Parks mobile app installed, and be signed into the application with their Disney account. Message and data rates may apply. Availability subject to device limitations and features may vary by device or service provider. Some features may require the Guest (or the Guest's parent or guardian, if applicable) to grant the Play Disney Parks mobile app access to the location of the mobile device, enable Bluetooth on the device, and/or enable/grant other settings/permissions. Data collected during Guests' stay, including through the Play Disney Parks mobile app, may be used to personalize Guest experiences and for other purposes in accordance with our privacy policy.

Jerome Smith (left), general manager of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, is joined on the Bridge of the Halcyon starcruiser by The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek (right) prior to the March 1, 2022, launch of this first-of-its-kind immersive experience at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kent Phillips, photographer) (PRNewswire)

Guests step aboard the Halcyon starcruiser to begin their two-night immersive adventure in Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake buena Vista, Fla. (Matt Stroshane, photographer) (PRNewswire)

