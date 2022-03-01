Just five months after launching in Mexico, Kocomo brings its revolutionary co-ownership model to the fast-growing Florida market

Kocomo, Leading Vacation Home Co-Ownership Platform, Expands to South Florida Just five months after launching in Mexico, Kocomo brings its revolutionary co-ownership model to the fast-growing Florida market

MIAMI, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The long-awaited expansion of Kocomo's luxury vacation home co-ownership model to the U.S. market has begun in South Florida. Following the success of its 2021 Mexico launch, the Florida launch builds on Kocomo's vision of "enabling global living" for a new generation of vacation-home buyers in a smart, modern way.

Kocomo enters South Florida (PRNewswire)

Kocomo, Leading Vacation Home Co-Ownership Platform, Expands to South Florida

From working remotely for a month in a luxury high-rise Miami condo, to spending the holidays in a Parisian penthouse, to vacationing in a Mexican oceanfront home, Kocomo's accessible, hassle-free model is designed to untether vacation-home buyers from the grind of everyday life — all for a fraction of the cost of a fully-owned vacation home.

With a steady stream of innovative, tech-focused companies continuing to open in Florida, interest in Kocomo continues to grow. "More and more tech founders and executives are visiting the state for both work and pleasure — and we cater perfectly to this demographic," notes Kocomo CEO Martin Schrimpff. Kocomo's Florida pilot resulted in the acquisition of several properties and the signing of multiple co-ownership interests.

Interest is also being driven by Kocomo's ability to offer potential co-owners the opportunity to finance up to 65% of their purchase and access Kocomo's streamlined interest-only financing. For example, with a $90,000 down payment, a potential buyer could own ⅛ of a $2M luxury vacation home.

With market demand continuing to outpace expectations, Kocomo's model creates more accessible opportunities for people to live, work, and vacation in Florida — a daydream for most.

Top Florida luxury real estate advisor, Ivan Chorney, at Compass, shares that, "the Florida market is experiencing an unprecedented moment of demand, transitioning from vacation destination to a global hub of innovation and entertainment — and Kocomo is able to meet the moment with its disruptive model."

According to Sotheby's Annual Market Report, "buyer demand may increase further and lead to another record-breaking year for the Florida East Coast housing market." This provides Kocomo customers with an edge — the opportunity to co-own property in a fast-growing, competitive market for a fraction of the price and none of the hassle associated with traditional home buying.

About Kocomo:

Kocomo is a pioneering property technology company focused on delivering the benefits of luxury vacation home ownership to consumers around the world. Leveraging the power of technology, Kocomo is creating a transparent marketplace that empowers people to purchase, own, and sell co-ownership interests in luxury homes through its vertically-integrated platform, starting in Mexico and South Florida. With intelligent scheduling and end-to-end property management services, Kocomo owners enjoy right-sized ownership of spectacular properties in a completely hassle-free way.

Contact:

Martin Schrimpff

CEO, Kocomo

https://www.kocomo.com

communications@kocomo.com

Related Links

www.kocomo.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kocomo USA INC