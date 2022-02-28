Sivers Semiconductors and KREEMO Announce the World's First Metaverse 360º 5G module

SEOUL, South Korea and BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KREEMO and Sivers Semiconductors announced that they had succeeded in developing the world's first high performance 5G module with a 360o coverage for metaverse at MWC 2022.

The two companies developed a 5G module optimized for metaverse using Sivers Semiconductor's world-class 28GHz Beamforming integrated circuit, SUMMIT2629, and KREEMO's 360o antenna technology.

The award-winning Sivers' SUMMIT2629 realizes optimal performance with high transmission power and low power consumption compared to other beamforming ICs.

KREEMO's 360o antenna technology, with a structure where two antennas are stacked on top of each other, provides 360o coverage and dual-polarization by controlling the direction of the currents.

The developed 5G module consumes less power compared to the competitor's product and can smoothly transmit and receive high-frequency signals in any direction at 360o. This eliminates shadow areas and maximizes broadband high-capacity transmission and reception.

This 5G module is the most optimized solution for metaverse services that require high-speed and ultra-low latency transmission of super-capacity data. By providing 360o beam coverage, users can enjoy seamless connection anytime, anywhere, in any direction.

Samples will be available from Q2, 2022

"KREEMO has developed this module in record time. With this 5G module optimized for the metaverse, Sivers Semiconductors enters for the first time into consumer applications. We are very pleased to do this together with KREEMO, that offers best in class technology in this area. We are looking forward to work with KREEMO on multiple projects going forward", says Anders Storm, Group CEO of Sivers Semiconductors.

John Park, the CEO of KREEMO, said: "Through the development of this module, we plan to take the lead in the market by providing 5G devices and infrastructure solutions for metaverse services. We will continue to work together to create more innovative products using Sivers Semiconductors BFICs and KREEMO's 360o antenna technology."

Sivers Semiconductors AB is a leading and internationally recognized technology company that supplies ICs and integrated modules through its two business areas Wireless and Photonics. Wireless develops mmWave products for advanced 5G systems for data and telecommunications networks and satellite communication. The portfolio includes RF transceivers, beamforming front end ICs, integrated mmWave antennas, repeaters, and software algorithms for optimum mmWave RF performance. Photonics develops and manufactures semiconductor based optical products for optical fiber networks, sensors and optical fiber communications (Li-Fi). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under SIVE. The head office is located in Kista, Sweden.

For more information contact: www.sivers-semiconductors.com

KREEMO (http://kreemo.io), a global leader in 5G mmWave antenna solutions based in South Korea, has developed the world's first 5G mmWave stackable patch antenna with 360-degree coverage. This antenna has a structure in which two upper and lower antennas are stacked, providing a 360-degree beam coverage and dual-polarization. In addition, KREEMO is supplying various products along with AoD (Antenna-on-Display) for smartphones, wearable devices, AR/smart glasses, smart TVs, etc. For more information, visit http://www.kreemo.io or email sales@kreemo.io

