Live Nation Entertainment To Participate In Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media And Telecom Conference And Deutsche Bank's Media, Internet And Telecom Conference 2022

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), the world's leading live entertainment company, announced today that Joe Berchtold, Live Nation Entertainment's President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 2:25 p.m. PT and at Deutsche Bank's 30th Annual Media, Internet and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 10:35 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of both events will be accessible from the "News / Events" section of the company's website at investors.livenationentertainment.com .

