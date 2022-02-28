Liquid Meta Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd. (NEO: LIQD) ("Liquid Meta" or the "Company"), a decentralized finance infrastructure and technology company, today announced its participation at upcoming investor events:

Canaccord Genuity 2022 Digital Disruptor Conference

Jonathan Wiesblatt, CEO of Liquid Meta will be participating in a panel discussion at 12pm ET on the challenges and future of DeFi.

Date and Time: March 8, 2022

To Register: To listen to a live webcast of the presentation please register here.

8th Annual AlphaNorth Capital Conference

Mr. Wiesblatt will be hosting onsite meetings with current and potential investors at the 8th Annual AlphaNorth Capital Conference.

Date and Time: March 25-27, 2022

To Register: https://web.cvent.com/event/1a2aef1b-df92-44e1-bdb1-71933ee3f25d/

About Liquid Meta

Liquid Meta is a decentralized finance infrastructure and technology company that is powering the next generation of open-access protocols and applications. The Company is creating the bridge between traditional and decentralized finance while ushering in a new era of financial infrastructure that benefits anyone, anywhere.

Cautionary Notice

Neo Exchange has not reviewed or approved this press release for the adequacy or accuracy of its contents.

