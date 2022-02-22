Nippon Express Obtains GDP Certification for Temperature-controlled Facility at Kansai International Airport

- Providing High-quality Pharmaceutical Logistics Services with Strict Temperature and Quality Control -

TOKYO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Nippon Express"), a group company of Nippon Express Holdings, Inc., has obtained Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification, effective January 11, for NX-PHARMA Logistics Hub Kansai Airport, a temperature-controlled facility being operated inside the international cargo area of Kansai International Airport, evidencing its compliance with GDP standards for the proper distribution of pharmaceuticals.

The NX Group, formerly the Nippon Express Group which renamed its corporate group name following transition to a holding company system in January, has positioned the pharmaceutical industry as a priority industry in the "NX Group Business Plan 2023 -- Dynamic Growth" and is now developing safe and secure pharmaceutical logistics platforms globally to meet growing needs for increasingly sophisticated and diversified pharmaceutical logistics.

Acquisition of this certification makes Nippon Express the first air cargo forwarder in Japan to operate a GDP-certified facility at Kansai International Airport, and the Company will be utilizing the Kansai Airport facility in conjunction with the GDP-certified Narita Temperature Controlled Hub in the Narita Airport area to provide safe and high-quality pharmaceutical logistics platforms at two of Japan's gateway airports.

The NX Group will continue stepping up its initiatives in the pharmaceutical industry, identified as a priority industry in the Group's Business Plan, and globally enhancing and expanding its services to meet the increasingly sophisticated and diversified pharmaceutical logistics needs of its customers.

Profile of facility

Name: NX-PHARMA Logistics Hub Kansai Airport

Address: International Cargo Warehouse B, Kansai International Airport, Senshu-Kuko Minami 1, Sennan City, Osaka Prefecture

Floor area: 568.96 m 2

Certifications acquired: ISO9001 (Quality), TAPA Class A, AEO Bonded Warehouse

Services provided: Temporary storage of import/export cargo, packaging, customs clearance, etc.

