Melt with Martin's® Potato Bread featuring Stargazer Cast Iron®

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's® Famous Potato Rolls and Bread announces its new "Melt with Martin's" campaign in collaboration with Stargazer Cast Iron®.

Martin’s® is partnering with Stargazer Cast Iron to offer consumers five chances to win custom grilled cheese kits. The sweepstakes will take place on Martin’s and Stargazer’s Instagram channels: @potatorolls and @stargazercastiron, respectively. For additional information, recipes, and more, please visit: https://potatorolls.com/melt/. February 2022 (PRNewswire)

This winter, Martin's® is partnering with Stargazer Cast Iron to offer consumers five chances to win custom grilled cheese kits, which will include: Martin's® Potato Bread, Martin's® Old-Fashioned Real Butter Bread, Martin's® 100% Stone Ground Whole Wheat Bread, a Stargazer 10.5-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, a Martin's® branded cutting board, a Martin's® branded silicone spatula, a metal turner, a cheese slicer, a Martin's® branded hot pad, and a dish towel.

"The premise of this campaign is to highlight everyone's favorite comfort food, grilled cheese," says Julie Martin, Martin's social media manager. "And everyone knows that the best grilled cheese sandwiches are made on Martin's breads! We thought there was no better way to amplify our winter bread promotions than by offering our consumers recipe inspiration and the tools needed to make drool-worthy grilled cheese recipes."

"When Stargazer reached out to us on Instagram in the fall of 2021, we knew it was a match made in heaven! As a fellow Pennsylvania-based company manufacturing American-made cookware, Stargazer is known for their smooth, non-stick cooking surface, so we knew they were the perfect partner for our grilled cheese kits," says Stephanie Lehman, marketing coordinator for Martin's.

The sweepstakes will take place on Martin's and Stargazer's Instagram channels: @potatorolls and @stargazercastiron, respectively. For additional information, recipes, and more, please visit: https://potatorolls.com/melt/.

The giveaways and sweepstakes are open to all legal residents within the contiguous United States who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry, subject to the Official Rules: https://potatorolls.com/sweepstakes-rules/.

Stargazer Cast Iron is a leading manufacturer of American-made cast iron cookware. Established in 2015, Stargazer is based in the Lehigh Valley, PA. Their award-winning skillets are offered in multiple sizes and boast a practical design that makes them ideal for everyday use. Their products are sold exclusively through their website, or https://stargazercastiron.com. Stargazer is committed to sustainably producing the highest quality cast iron cookware in the world.

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.®, is an all-American family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, focused on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit www.potatorolls.com

(PRNewsfoto/Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, ) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.