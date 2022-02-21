InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Stroller to Enhance Safety (OCC-1579)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved stroller design that allows the parent to walk beside the child if needed," said an inventor, from Long Beach, Calif., "so I invented the SWIVEL BUGGY. My design could provide added protection and peace of mind when using a stroller."

The invention provides a safer way to push a stroller/buggy across a street. In doing so, it enables the parent to walk behind or next to the child. As a result, it could increase safety and visibility and it provides added protection against traffic hazards, etc. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with infants, toddlers and young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

