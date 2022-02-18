New Kinpo Group's 5G NR Sub-6 GHz RU validated in O-RAN Global PlugFest 2021

TAIPEI, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Kinpo Group has successfully completed thorough testing of its 5G NR Radio Unit (RU) product in the O-RAN Global PlugFest 2021, taking an essential step to enter the global 5G NR market. The leading wireless communication technology company has committed to developing 5G NR base stations in recent years. Its newly launched 5G NR Sub-6 GHz indoor RU product is not only compliant with 3GPP R15 and Option 7.2 specifications, but supports n78 band.

(Left to Right) Jerry Li, broadband product line manager, Jesica Pan, chief marketing officer and Alex Lei, senior CA R&D director of New Kinpo Group introduce the company’s latest 5G NR Sub-6 GHz indoor RU product. (PRNewswire)

O-RAN Global PlugFest, organized by the O-RAN ALLIANCE, is a testing and integration event with the aim to verify the conformance, end-to-end performance, infrastructure security, as well as multi-vendor interoperability of O-RAN-based network equipment, which gives operators more flexibility in 5G network deployment and opens up business opportunities for white-box O-RAN solutions.

"Our successful demonstration in the O-RAN PlugFest event is a great affirmation and encouragement to our technical team. We're able to pass all tests with the team's rich experiences and design expertise in RAN and wireless networking products accumulated in the past," commented Jesica Pan, Chief Marketing Officer of New Kinpo Group. In addition to the first Sub-6 GHz indoor RU, New Kinpo Group also plans to roll out mmWave and outdoor type RU in the future, addressing the needs of both private and public networks, as well as various kinds of 5G NR use cases.

According to Jerry Li, Broadband Product Line Manager of New Kinpo Group, the O-RAN architecture provides more product options to the market, and reduces equipment procurement and operating expenses. New Kinpo Group has selected the SoC and digital front-end (DFE) processors developed by NXP Semiconductors and Metanoia Communications, and successfully developed an optimized O-RAN compliant RU product by tapping into the advantages of ASIC-based solutions. Such product can significantly reduce system power consumption while performing 5G NR high efficacy, and provide power- and waste heat-saving benefits which can in turn help operators or system integrators decrease installation and operating expenses.

As Pan further concluded, New Kinpo Group will continue to participate in the O-RAN PlugFest events in the future as it helps promote 5G NR RU products to the global market.

