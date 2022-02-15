US DoD Accredits Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) for Top Secret Missions

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced the US Department of Defense (DoD) has authorized Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to host Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmentalized Information (TS/SCI) and Special Access Program (SAP) missions. This expands on Oracle's growing number of accreditations, currently serving government workloads up to FedRAMP High and DoD Impact Level 5.

The DoD will use Oracle National Security Regions (ONSR), which are dedicated Oracle Cloud Infrastructure regions isolated from the internet and connected to only government-specified networks that meet requisite security classifications. DoD assessors granted the Authority to Operate (ATO) which will enable secure processing of some of the Air Force's most sensitive data. The Air Force uses a broad array of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services, such as OCI Container Engine for Kubernetes and Oracle Database Cloud Service. This includes using the spatial and graph functions within Oracle Exadata Cloud Service to accelerate data analysis.

Oracle has multiple National Security Regions, in addition to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's global network of US DoD, US FedRAMP, and commercial cloud regions. National Security Regions meet both ICD 705 and ICD 503 standards and are engineered to host missions at DISA Impact Level 6/Secret and Top-Secret security levels, with capabilities including strong encryption and security controls and in-depth auditing. The National Security Regions are designed to deliver identical cloud services to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure commercial regions.

"Oracle has long provided high performance, high availability, and open computing to the DoD and Intelligence Community to securely run their most-demanding, mission-critical classified workloads," said Glen Dodson, senior vice president, National Security Group, Oracle. "Oracle's broad data management services and analytics, including built-in AI, are immensely valuable additions to the DoD's multi-cloud strategy."

Oracle is a long-standing strategic technology partner of the US Government. With a full range of data management services, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure supports the DoD data decrees and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Acceleration Initiative (ADA) with open data standards and an architecture powered by embedded machine learning. Many federal, state and local customers are using Oracle to deliver critical government services. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is used across the Department of Defense, including the US Army, Navy and Air Force, multiple defense agencies, as well as the Office of the Secretary of Defense. Globally, more than 1,000 public sector organizations are benefitting from Oracle's industry-leading technologies and superior performance.

