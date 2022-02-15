OpenLogic by Perforce and the Open Source Initiative Announce Results of Open Source Survey Survey of 2660 open source users finds availability of open source skills as the largest barrier to open source adoption

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle; and the Open Source Initiative, a non-profit that raises awareness and adoption of open source software (OSS), today unveiled the results of their annual open source survey – the 2022 State of Open Source Report.

Perforce Software (PRNewsFoto/Perforce Software) (PRNewswire)

The report, which is based on a survey of 2660 open source users, chronicles the adoption and propagation of open source software – and reveals key insights into the growing maturity of open source strategies across organizations of all sizes, industries, and locales.

The survey found 77% of respondents increasing their use of open source software over the last 12 months, with growing adoption of open source DevOps tooling, including testing, automation, orchestration, CI/CD, and AI/ML/DL technologies.

That expansion, however, is accompanied by familiar and emerging challenges. Organizations reported installation, configuration, and interoperability, as well as application of timely patches and updates as their top challenges in using open source software.

"As companies adopt more open source software, having experts capable of supporting each piece of that OSS becomes simultaneously more necessary and less feasible," said Javier Perez, Chief OSS Evangelist at Perforce Software. "OpenLogic helps organizations solve this challenge by supplementing internal staff with remote technical support from experienced enterprise architects."

The need for skilled open source talent was also a top barrier to open source adoption among survey respondents – a fact further complicated by widespread and ongoing technology skill shortages.

"Open source skills are in high demand, and that demand is only continuing to grow," said Rod Cope, CTO at Perforce Software. "Organizations need highly-skilled open source talent to develop new, innovative products and features – and to support, optimize, and improve their existing systems."

Alongside these challenges, the report indicates a widespread increase in the overall existence and maturation of strategies and practices that enable open source adoption. While still a relatively small percentage when compared to less advanced markers of maturity, 15% of respondents reported the existence of an open source program office (OSPO) within their organization.

This maturation was also evident in the number of companies contributing to open source projects and organizations. 32% of those surveyed reported contributions to open source projects, while 30% reported the development of new open source software available in public git repos. A further 69% reported sponsorship of at least one open source organization.

"The ongoing success, stability, and even security, of any software solution requires a concerted effort from organizations to support the open source they ingest," said Stefano Maffulli, Executive Director at OSI. "While a high percentage of respondents sponsor open source organizations, surprisingly only 30% have processes for security compliance and only 15% or less have either an OSPO or a legal department familiar with open source licensing. This suggests that organizations see the importance and positive impact of supporting open source but there are plenty of opportunities to improve."

The 2022 State of Open Source Report is now available to OSI members, and to the general public at: https://www.openlogic.com/resources/2022-open-source-report

A live webinar, featuring Perforce OSS Evangelist Javier Perez and OSI Executive Director Stefano Maffulli, discussing the results will debut on February 24th. Interested parties can register to attend here: https://www.openlogic.com/webinar-2022-state-open-source-report

About OpenLogic

OpenLogic by Perforce provides end-to-end enterprise support and services for organizations using open source software in their infrastructure.

With support for over 450 open source packages, guaranteed SLAs, and direct access to highly-experienced Enterprise Architects, OpenLogic customers receive a consolidated and holistic open source support solution through our 24x7 ticket-based support, professional services and training.

Learn more about how OpenLogic can help support and improve your integrated open source by visiting www.openlogic.com .

About the Open Source Initiative

The Open Source Initiative (OSI) is the steward of the Open Source Definition, setting the foundation for the global open source ecosystem. Founded in 1998, OSI protects and promotes open source software, development and communities, championing software freedom in society through education, collaboration and infrastructure. The OSI is a 501(c)3 non-profit, and anyone interested in supporting the defense of Open Source Definitions can join today at https://join.opensource.org .

About Perforce

Perforce powers innovation at unrivaled scale. Perforce solutions future-proof competitive advantage by driving quality, security, compliance, collaboration, and speed – across the technology lifecycle. We bring deep domain and vertical expertise to every customer, so nothing stands in the way of success. Privately held and funded by Clearlake Capital and Francisco Partners, our global footprint spans more than 80 countries and includes over 75% of the Fortune 100. Perforce is trusted by the world's leading brands to deliver solutions to even the toughest challenges. Accelerate technology delivery, with no shortcuts. Get the Power of Perforce .

Media Contacts

PERFORCE U.S.

Grace Bonacum

PAN Communications

Ph: +1 617 502 4300

perforce@pancomm.com

PERFORCE UK/EMEA

Maxine Ambrose

Ambrose Communications

Ph: +44 118 328 0180

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Perforce Software