Nexion Health Centers Earn Pinnacle Quality Insights' Awards for Customer Satisfaction

SYKESVILLE, Md., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexion Health, Inc., a leading skilled nursing operator serving the Southern region of the United States, today announced that 21 of its rehabilitation and healthcare centers received Pinnacle Quality Insights' 2022 Customer Experience Awards™.
Pinnacle Quality Insights helps companies like Nexion Health improve their residents' experience through customer and employee survey platforms. The Customer Experience Awards work to ensure that every resident receives exceptional care from providers. With a focus on long-term and post-acute care, Pinnacle Quality Insight conducts thousands of monthly surveys of residents and family members to compile comprehensive reviews. Only those centers among PQI's 2,700 care providers in the 85th percentile or higher for a 12-month average receive the award.
"The secret to providing an excellent Customer Experience is to first provide an outstanding employee experience. I have seen first-hand how much Nexion's leadership values their employees. It should come as no surprise to see them receiving so many awards," said Chris Magleby, chief executive officer for Pinnacle Quality Insight.
Fran Kirley, chief executive officer and founder of Nexion Health, said: "Pinnacle Quality Insights' awards demonstrate how well Nexion Health has executed on our commitment to the delivery of quality healthcare services in a socially conscious manner. These 21 centers have successfully competed with others from around the nation. Residents and their families should find great confidence in the service they are receiving, especially given the challenges we faced in 2021."
Of the 21 Nexion Health facilities receiving recognition, 11 are in Texas, five are in Mississippi and another five are in Louisiana. Several Louisiana and Mississippi centers successfully managed their residents' needs, including facility evacuations, during Hurricane Ida in August 2021. In Texas, all award-winning recipient centers were affected by the February 2021 ice storm which closed the state for a week. Nexion Health staff and medical affiliates effectively supported residents' care throughout the severe weather events.
"No amount of praise is sufficient for our staff, for seeing 2021 through to the end," said Meera Riner, the chief operating officer for Nexion Health. "These awards are just one more accolade for their heroic efforts through storms and the Covid-19 pandemic. We value these recognitions and will work hard to continue to earn them."
Editors' Note: The chart below lists the correct names and cities of the award-winning healthcare centers in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.
About Nexion Health
Nexion Health, Inc. affiliates operate 51 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas and two assisted living facilities in Louisiana. Each affiliate skilled nursing and assisted living campus offers a home-like setting influenced by its own unique regional culture. Our commitment to excellence is reflected in our positive clinical outcomes, resident and family member testimonials, satisfaction reports and AHCA Quality Awards.
About Pinnacle Quality Insight
A customer satisfaction measurement firm with 26 years of experience in post-acute healthcare, Pinnacle conducts over 150,000 phone surveys each year and works with more than 2,500 care providers in all 50 US states, Canada and Puerto Rico.
Nexion Health Facilities Receiving PQI's
2022 Customer Experience Award
City
State
Claiborne Healthcare Center
Shreveport
LA
Kaplan Healthcare Center
Kaplan
LA
Marrero Healthcare Center
Marrero
LA
Maison Jardin
Morgan City
LA
Thibodaux Healthcare Center
Thibodaux
LA
Grenada Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center
Grenada
MS
Gulf Shores Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center
Gulf Shores
MS
Indianola Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center
Indianola
MS
Natchez Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center
Natchez
MS
Yazoo City Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center
Yazoo City
MS
Arbor Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center
Eagle Lake
TX
Barton Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center
Austin
TX
Cedar Ridge Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center
Pilot Point
TX
Lakeview Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center
Winnsboro
TX
Prairie Meadows Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center
Floresville
TX
Sterling Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center
Sweetwater
TX
Terrell Healthcare Center
Terrell
TX
Truman W. Smith Children's Care Center
Gladewater
TX
Village Creek Rehabilitation & Nursing Center
Lumberton
TX
Whispering Springs Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center
Carrizo Springs
TX
Willow Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center
Clifton
TX
View original content:
SOURCE Nexion Health, Inc.