Mendocino Farms Grows in Greater Sacramento Area with New Roseville Location

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the news? Mendocino Farms , the fast-casual restaurant known for turning sandwiches, salads and more into an unexpected culinary adventure, is expanding in the greater Sacramento area with a new location in Roseville (1210 Roseville Parkway, #100), opening on Tuesday, March 1.

Why is this important? Spurred by the success of its existing R Street location, Mendocino Farms is setting its sights on Roseville as the brand's second Sacramento location and 11th overall restaurant in Northern California. Locals can celebrate the new location with a free entrée when they create a My Mendo account and select "NorCal-Roseville" as their favorite location before opening day. The offer includes a free sandwich, salad or bowl with any menu purchase during the first two weeks post-opening.

"Sacramento prides itself on being America's farm-to-fork capital, which aligns nicely with our desire to bring fresh, quality flavors to our guests," said Kevin Miles, CEO of Mendocino Farms. "With our Roseville opening, we look forward to building off the warm welcome this community has already shown us and bringing more of our 'Eat Happy' hospitality to the area."

What's good to eat? Mendocino Farms' menu features classic fan favorites and craveable flavors in the familiar format of sandwiches, salads, grain bowls and more. For a limited time only, guests can embark on a culinary adventure to Thailand by enjoying inspired chef's creations such as the Sweet Heat Crispy Thai Chicken sandwich, made with air-fried crispy chicken tenders, Thai basil slaw, pickled daikon and carrots, sweet chili sauce, sriracha mayo, and fried shallots on a toasted sesame brioche bun, and the Thai Mango Salad, featuring shaved, roasted chicken breast, ramen noodles, Napa cabbage and kale slaw, sliced mango, honey roasted almonds, pickled daikon and carrots, scallions, Thai basil, mint, cilantro, lime, and fried shallots with Thai almond dressing.

With a focus on whole, from-the-earth ingredients, the menu also features seasonally-inspired sides and soups like the new Beets and Black Barley Salad.

How/where can I get it? Dine-in, order online or through the Mendocino Farms App for pickup or delivery. The new location will feature a spacious exterior patio of approximately 800-square-feet, ideal for safely spaced lunch or dinner gatherings. With flavors made to travel, delivery is available through third-party partners including UberEats, DoorDash and Postmates. Mendocino Farms also offers flexible catering options to build a community that shares in the joy of good food.

About Mendocino Farms

Mendocino Farms takes guests on a culinary adventure with its diverse menu of chef-driven, seasonal sandwiches and salads made from fresh, high-quality ingredients. Founded in Southern California in 2005 by husband-and-wife team Mario Del Pero and Ellen Chen, Mendocino Farms has grown to 43 locations and counting in California and Texas. By creating gathering places for connection and nourishment whether dining in store, enjoying at home, or catering it to the office, the restaurant company aims to make hearts and stomachs happy through unexpected flavors and friendliness. For more information visit mendocinofarms.com.

