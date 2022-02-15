Gold Royalty Appoints Karri Howlett to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE American: GROY) ("Gold Royalty", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Karri Howlett has been appointed to the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company effective immediately.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome Karri to the Gold Royalty team. With over 20 years of experience in ESG, financial diligence and risk management, she brings a valuable and unique additional perspective to our Board. We look forward to working with Karri as we continue to move forward and execute our growth plans." commented David Garofalo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gold Royalty.

Ms. Howlett has been the principal of Karri Howlett Consulting, which provides environmental, social and governance and business consulting services to businesses, since 2006. She is also a director of the Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership, NexGen Energy Ltd. and March Consulting Associates Inc. From 2013 to 2021 she served as a director of SaskPower, where she chaired its Safety, Environment and Corporate Responsibility Committee and led the development and implementation of net zero carbon emissions strategies. She was also previously the President and a director of RESPEC Consulting Inc., a geoscience and engineering consulting company based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

An active community member, Ms. Howlett has previously served on the boards of the Varsity View Community Association, Skate Saskatoon, and CFA Society of Saskatchewan. In addition, she has been involved with the University of Saskatchewan's Edwards School of Business as a lecturer in the Department of Finance, a participant in the Leadership Development Program, and a protégé in the Betty Ann Heggie Womentorship Program.

Ms. Howlett holds a B. Comm. (Hon.) in finance from the University of Saskatchewan, is a CFA charterholder and holds the Chartered Director designation.

About Gold Royalty Corp.

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Its mission is to acquire royalties, streams and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a balanced portfolio offering near, medium and longer-term attractive returns for its investors. Gold Royalty's diversified portfolio currently consists primarily of net smelter return royalties on gold properties located in the Americas.

