DartPoints Names Jeff Greenberg as Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DartPoints , the leading edge digital infrastructure provider, announces today that Jeff Greenberg will join the company as Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Greenberg will lead the DartPoints marketing team in executing a comprehensive long-term marketing strategy, while overseeing customer relations, business development, and corporate communications.

"Jeff has the perfect blend of leadership and marketing experience to join our executive team and guide DartPoints' communications and branding through a high-growth period," said Scott Willis , DartPoints CEO. "DartPoints has been defining the edge since 2012, and we're thrilled Jeff is joining our team as we're entering a new, exciting chapter for the company with the launch of our Digital Next strategy."

Greenberg has more than 25 years of telecom and technology marketing experience, helping organizations develop go-to-market programs and improve positioning to enable revenue generation through both direct and partner channels. Greenberg served as Senior Vice President of Marketing at Windstream Communications and Group Vice President of Marketing at Time Warner Cable Business Class, where he helped support a 22 percent average annual revenue growth for the direct sales channel.

"DartPoints has a strong reputation as a leader in the industry and a clear vision of where the edge is going," said Greenberg. "I look forward to working with DartPoints' incredible team as we continue to drive awareness and demand around our solutions."

Greenberg received a BGS from the University of Michigan, an MBA in marketing from George Washington University, and a CTAM Executive Education certification from Harvard Business School.

About DartPoints

DartPoints is the leading digital infrastructure provider enabling next-generation applications at the edge. The company's unique suite of services, "Digital Next," combines digital infrastructure and hybrid cloud with DartPoints' edge internet exchange offering ( Bridge IX ℠) and edge high-performance computing solution ( Liquid Edge ℠). By weaving together cloud, interconnection, colocation, and managed services, Digital Next enables edge ecosystems for enterprises, carriers, and cloud and content providers. DartPoints is building tomorrow's distributed digital infrastructure while serving today's cloud and colocation needs — and helping to bridge the digital divide. Visit us online at www.dartpoints.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

