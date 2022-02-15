News and First Alert Weather App
Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Unlock By..." App

New Link In Bio App Allows Creators to Lock Exclusive Content While Increasing Social Media Engagement
Published: Feb. 15, 2022

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the app store for the creator economy and the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform, today announced the launch of Unlock By..., a new app that allows creators to lock exclusive content and digital merchandise behind a series of tasks and interactions that followers perform in order to unlock the content.

Unlock By… allows creators to upload digital items (e.g., files, audio books, photos and videos, songs, etc.) and set engagement and interaction requirements for followers to unlock the content. The app automatically tracks the completion of these tasks and grants access to the locked content upon completion. The app launches with 18 configurable locks, including subscribing to a newsletter; visiting a link; following an Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or Twitch account; interacting with a social post; watching a YouTube or Vimeo video to completion; and joining a Discord server. More lock types will be released in future versions.

Unlock By... is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store.

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading creators on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.

