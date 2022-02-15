COLLAB ACQUIRES TRENDPOP, CREATING A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND OFFERING TO BOOST MARKETERS' REACH ON PLATFORMS

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collab, Inc. , a full service creator platform, has acquired Trendpop , the leading third-party short-form video database, with proprietary data and insights that enable brands to maximize the effectiveness of their short-form video campaigns. The announcement was made today by Collab co-CEOs Tyler McFadden and James McFadden, COO Soung Kang and CSO Eric Jacks.

Collab Inc. is the leading full service creator platform, building and investing in the technology and services that power the creator economy. (PRNewswire)

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Collab, Trendpop's proprietary tools are now available to help brands discover creators, trends, and a variety of actionable insights on which to build their marketing campaigns. Marketers can use Trendpop to identify what is viral in real time, with predictable analytics to create the conditions required for virality, grow additional reach, and monitor campaign performance, all key factors in successful brand campaigns. Trendpop's customized dashboard allows brands to monitor content and campaigns across platforms like TikTok, making it easier than ever to measure marketing success.

Collab is an official TikTok creative and marketing partner with API access, with proprietary tech that helps creators and brands work seamlessly and strategically on the platform. This acquisition further extends their capabilities for global brands and marketers to identify actionable opportunities on platforms like TikTok. Collab's world-class creator roster, expansive reach across platforms, and deep experience in the social media space, combined with Trendpop's one-of-a-kind platform, will bring the most comprehensive and in-depth third party database for short form video to the global marketplace for the first time.

Said Tyler McFadden, "Trendpop's technology, combined with Collab's capabilities, allows us to better serve both brands and creators, providing a clearer understanding of short-form video data than ever before. With this acquisition, our brand clients can make better informed decisions about how to best spend their marketing budgets, grow their reach, and activate creators that align with their brand to deliver highly engaging content. We are thrilled to bring Trendpop and its technology onto the team at Collab, and we look forward to working closely with Yoav and Jonathan to make Trendpop an essential platform for brands and creators.

Trendpop was founded in 2020 by Yoav Zimmerman, a former Google engineer, and Jonathan Ben-tzur, a former Pinterest engineer. Known for their unparalleled insights into brands, and identifying rising creator talent, Trendpop's platform pinpoints key signals that contribute to creator, trend and sound growth. Trendpop received funding from Y Combinator in 2021.

"We have long admired Collab and Tyler, James, Soung, Eric and the team," said Zimmerman and Ben-tzur. "They know exactly what resonates with brands and have the reach, roster and capabilities to create some of the most inspiring and exciting campaigns across social media."

Zimmerman and Ben-tzur will continue in their roles as CEO and CTO respectively, with Andrew Kwan as Head of Partnerships.

About Collab Inc.

Collab Inc. is the leading full service creator platform, building and investing in the technology and services that power the creator economy. Creators, content owners, and brands choose Collab for best in class creative and technology solutions, backed by data and insights.

Founded by brothers James (Co-CEO), Tyler (Co-CEO) and Will McFadden (CCO), along with industry veteran, Soung Kang (COO.) Collab Inc. owns and operates a variety of businesses across the spectrum of the creator economy including:

As of 2022, Trendpop is the latest addition to Collab, an all-in-one platform for marketers, helping brands, agencies and record labels discover creators, find actionable data backed insights for campaign opportunities, track their marketing efforts, and grow their reach on the TikTok platform.

Collab Brands, our creative agency, has executed over 600+ campaigns for Fortune 500 companies, with clients including L'Oreal, Nike, Disney, Frito-Lay, ViacomCBS, Royal Caribbean, StockX, Google, Pinterest, TikTok, Linktree and many more.

Collab Creators, our talent division, representing over 1,000+ creators, growing their presence and audience across key channels and helping many make the leap from popular to professional.

CollabDRM is the leading rights management provider for short form content. As of Q3 2021, Collab has paid its network of creators and rights holder partners more than $200 million.

Collab Clips is one of the most comprehensive libraries of licensed viral video content available, with over 200,000 videos and growing.

Collab Inc.'s proprietary technologies increase creator earnings and grow creator audiences, deliver exclusive campaigns and tools for brands, and protect and monetize digital content.

We're proud to be an official partner with TikTok, YouTube and Meta.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Collab, Inc.